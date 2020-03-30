Help is coming for families in about 176,000 households.
Department of Social Services will increase SNAP benefits to the maximum benefit level for March and April because of a federal waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. April benefits will be according to the normal schedule but at the maximum allotment.
Emergency supplements will be separate and might take a few hours to appear.
Verification of income and other program rules are not being waived. Households who already receive the maximum benefit will not be affected by this waiver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.