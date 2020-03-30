The church is wherever God’s people are praising — on Sunday morning, for some of those people that happened to be from inside their cars, with their radios on.
Legacy City Church, which usually hosts its Sunday services at the Premiere 10 theater, had service at the Auto 25 Drive In theater instead. Underneath the massive screen that usually plays host to Hollywood’s latest releases on weekend evenings, church heads stood on a stage, microphones on, broadcasting to the hundreds of people gathered and parked at the drive in to worship while following the guidelines of social distancing.
When the coronavirus pandemic broke out and the virus began spreading rapidly, the Premiere 10 theater had to close temporarily amid a downturn in business. Legacy City Lead Pastor Robbie Earle began brainstorming with his fellow church members.
“We’re a mobile church already, so we started thinking about mobile church solutions,” he said. “Is there a venue for us?”
Thinking ahead to Easter, Earle said he thought about the drive-in theater. He wanted it specifically for Easter, but Tom McCutcheon — whose family owns the drive-in — latched onto the idea of giving the church a new place to gather safely.
“A lot of people were struggling lately, trying to find a place where they belong,” McCutcheon said. “I think we all need a place where we belong right now.”
When people are afraid and uncertain about the future, McCutcheon said he was elated that there was this opportunity to ensure people hear positive messages. Legacy City was offered the space, and had its first service on March 22 to a crowd of about 150 people.
Earle said it looked like there were more gathering the following weekend.
“As long as this works, as long as this crisis is going on, as long as the drive-in is allowed to remain open ... we want to continue doing this,” Earle said.
Custom Audio and Lighting helped set up the stage on which the band played worship songs and Earle gave his sermon. In the crowd, worshipers sat in their cars tuned in to 106.1 FM. Some sat in the bed of pickup trucks, others brought out lawn chairs to sit in the grass and enjoy the morning breeze.
While so much of this arrangement worked out smoothly, Earle said the biggest challenge moving forward is managing the crowd. With so many people gathered, he said it’s important everyone keeps their distance and follows medical guidelines to prevent unnecessary potential exposure to the virus. As people get comfortable, they’ll naturally want to walk around, talk with friends and group up, but that could put their gatherings at risk.
“We want to keep abiding by all the rules and regulations so that we can keep doing this,” Earle said. “But other than that, there haven’t been a lot of obstacles. It’s kind of like God just opened the door.”
As the service went on, enthusiastic worshipers honked their horns in confirmation of things Earle said in his sermon. From behind the wheel, people closed their eyes and sang along with the worship band. Arms waived out of windows near constantly, as people shouted from car to car with messages of love for one another.
“See,” McCutcheon said after a wave of honks, “that’s one way of being a community.”
For more on Legacy City Church, visit legacycity.church, and for more on the Auto 25 Drive In, visit 25drivein.com
