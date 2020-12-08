Dr. Matt Logan: Holidays not the time to let our guard down on COVID-19

Now is not the time to let down our guards, said Dr. Matt Logan, chief medical officer at Self Regional Medical Center.
"We're definitely in the middle of an outbreak in our community," he said. "Particularly since Thanksgiving, it's really spiked."
Greenwood County's seven-day moving average of daily cases hit more than 30 this week, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county had similar numbers during the pandemic's peak in the area in the summer.
Last month, Self was averaging 20-25 patients getting inpatient care for COVID-19, but in the last few days, that number has been in the high 30s, Logan said. November saw about 13% of people who were tested for COVID-19 receiving positive results, while the past week has seen a more than 20% positive rate every day.
The demand for testing has also increased.
"We hope that it will kind of settle down a little bit after we get through this Thanksgiving wave," Logan said. "I recognize that people are tired of this — I'm as tired as anyone."
He said hopefully the vaccine will hopefully be widely available within the first quarter of 2021, but in the meantime, people need to tough out the next few months. Wearing masks, staying home, practicing social distancing and hand hygiene are still the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Resources at Self are tight, but Logan said he's confident they can still take care of the community. They realize the upcoming holidays are likely to create even busier days for hospital staff, but fewer patients who get inpatient treatment are needing to go to the ICU.
As of Tuesday night, 27 of the 30 ICU beds are full, he said, but beds are still available on other floors. The staff is working to do everything it can to keep patients from having to go on a ventilator, as he said that's been an indicator of less favorable outcomes. As of Tuesday morning, five patients were on ventilators at Self.
"If there was ever a year to have a Zoom Christmas, this is it," Logan said. "You can have little or no symptoms of COVID and still be contagious, possibly spreading it to your loved ones."
