You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dr. Matt Logan: Holidays not the time to let our guard down on COVID-19

Self 01
Buy Now

Since Thanksgiving, Greenwood County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases that have put more people in Self Regional Medical Center's care, according to Dr. Matt Logan.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Now is not the time to let down our guards, said Dr. Matt Logan, chief medical officer at Self Regional Medical Center.

"We're definitely in the middle of an outbreak in our community," he said. "Particularly since Thanksgiving, it's really spiked."

Greenwood County's seven-day moving average of daily cases hit more than 30 this week, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county had similar numbers during the pandemic's peak in the area in the summer.

Last month, Self was averaging 20-25 patients getting inpatient care for COVID-19, but in the last few days, that number has been in the high 30s, Logan said. November saw about 13% of people who were tested for COVID-19 receiving positive results, while the past week has seen a more than 20% positive rate every day.

The demand for testing has also increased.

"We hope that it will kind of settle down a little bit after we get through this Thanksgiving wave," Logan said. "I recognize that people are tired of this — I'm as tired as anyone."

He said hopefully the vaccine will hopefully be widely available within the first quarter of 2021, but in the meantime, people need to tough out the next few months. Wearing masks, staying home, practicing social distancing and hand hygiene are still the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Resources at Self are tight, but Logan said he's confident they can still take care of the community. They realize the upcoming holidays are likely to create even busier days for hospital staff, but fewer patients who get inpatient treatment are needing to go to the ICU.

As of Tuesday night, 27 of the 30 ICU beds are full, he said, but beds are still available on other floors. The staff is working to do everything it can to keep patients from having to go on a ventilator, as he said that's been an indicator of less favorable outcomes. As of Tuesday morning, five patients were on ventilators at Self.

"If there was ever a year to have a Zoom Christmas, this is it," Logan said. "You can have little or no symptoms of COVID and still be contagious, possibly spreading it to your loved ones."

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: SC records fifth consecutive day with more than 2K new cases

COVID-19 update: SC records fifth consecutive day with more than 2K new cases

For a fifth consecutive day, South Carolina added more than 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as percent positive remains elevated.

Dr. Matt Logan: Holidays not the time to let our guard down on COVID-19

Dr. Matt Logan: Holidays not the time to let our guard down on COVID-19

Now is not the time to let down our guards, said Dr. Matt Logan, chief medical officer at Self Regional Medical Center.

COVID-19 update: SC records 2,413 new cases

COVID-19 update: SC records 2,413 new cases

After five consecutive days with more than 20% of tests coming back positive, percent positive dropped to 19.4% on Monday as South Carolina recorded its fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 new cases.

COVID-19 update: SC records 3rd straight day above 2,000 new cases

COVID-19 update: SC records 3rd straight day above 2,000 new cases

Abbeville, Laurens and Saluda counties each recorded another confirmed COVID-19 deaths as South Carolina sees its third consecutive day with more than 2,000 new cases and its fifth consecutive day with more than 20% of tests coming back positive.

COVID-19 update: Another record-setting day for new cases in SC as percent positive remains above 20%

COVID-19 update: Another record-setting day for new cases in SC as percent positive remains above 20%

South Carolina had another record-setting day for new cases despite recording the fourth consecutive day with more than 20% of tests coming back positive, a sign that not enough testing is happening and cases are going undiagnosed.

COVID-19 update: SC sets new case record; Greenwood County tops 3K; Lakelands add more than 100

COVID-19 update: SC sets new case record; Greenwood County tops 3K; Lakelands add more than 100

Greenwood County has surpassed 3,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as South Carolina set a record for new cases of the virus.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home