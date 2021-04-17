You are the owner of this article.
Dr. Kelly: J&J vaccine pause shows CDC safety system works

While the CDC has paused use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still the main tool in vaccinating people throughout the U.S.

While one of the three vaccines available to protect against COVID-19 is on hold pending federal investigation into its side effects, state health officials urge people not to lose perspective.

"The way out of this pandemic is through vaccine, and we will get there if everyone rolls up their sleeves to get this done," said Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist. "Don't give up your shot. Don't wait, vaccinate."

The CDC recommended pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women reported developing a rare form of blood clot. Soon after, the CEO of Pfizer announced people who get the Pfizer vaccine might need an additional booster shot at some point. In both cases, Kelly said DHEC is monitoring the latest news and research to inform their decisions and guidelines for vaccine providers.

"I appreciate what the CEO of Pfizer is saying, he's setting the stage to remind people that this might need booster shots," Kelly said. "But we don't know that for sure, that's a big maybe at this point. The things we do know are that there are many vaccines that last for a long time. You get a tetanus shot update every 10 years. Then there are other vaccines, for example the flu shot, that you do need a booster every year."

Currently, she said health officials know antibodies developed from COVID-19 vaccines last at a high level for at least six months. These vaccines haven't been around long enough to know exactly how long they will last.

In response to the pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine use, she said the  pause likely won't be lifted until the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has examined all the data on the six cases of blood clotting.

"They want to make sure that they really understand the medical details — these are rare complications, they seem to be unique to the vaccine," Kelly said. "They want to understand, is there some reason these individuals were at increased risk and try to understand a little bit more about these rare complications."

About 3.5 million doses of the vaccine were administered in the weeks prior to the pause, and the CDC wants to be able to recognize those cases, along with educating health care providers on how to recognize and treat these clots.

"I hope that people can put this pause in perspective. Six cases out of 6.8 million doses of vaccine; the pause, the very fact that these six cases were found of this very rare event, I think is telling," she said. "It shows that the CDC surveillance system, the way that they have set up a system to find rare vaccine-related events, is working."

DHEC has been working to curb and confront people's hesitancy to get vaccinated, and Kelly said she hopes people will recognize the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered to hundreds of millions of people without any sign of these rare blood clots.

The new COVID-19 cases DHEC has been seeing are mostly in younger age groups, and Kelly said she hopes even people who see themselves as healthy and resilient will get vaccinated. Young, previously healthy people have become seriously ill with COVID-19, and vaccines are safer than risking complications with COVID, she said.

Death rates are dropping, she said, because the people at highest risk were prioritized in the vaccine rollout. Case are still cropping up across the state, however, as unvaccinated people continue to be exposed. 

"We're never going to be able to stop with the masks, distancing, avoiding crowds until we have most people vaccinated," she said. "The more cases we have, the more transmissions we have, the greater we're setting up the opportunity for these variants to continue to mutate. The faster we can get everybody vaccinated, the faster we can make it safe from these mutations and these variants."

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Dr. Kelly: J&J vaccine pause shows CDC safety system works

