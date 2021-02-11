Dr. Bell: SC's phased vaccine plan a work in progress

Even as South Carolina tops 500,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said work is always underway to adapt the state’s vaccination plan in favor of fair, ethical and equitable vaccine distribution.
During a media update Wednesday, Bell said she’s received many questions about how and when certain groups of people will be included in the various phases of the state’s plan. The state has a vaccine advisory committee that works to study science-based recommendations, listen to input from their communities and come up with their own recommendations for how the vaccines should be administered.
“The VAC is composed of about 40 individuals who are selected to help represent the state’s various communities and constituencies,” she said. “These are difficult decisions that need to be made until more vaccine is available for everyone.”
The committee is made of physicians, government officials from various agencies and representatives from groups including PASOs — a Latino community support group — AbleSC, the Commission for Minority Affairs, faith community representatives, the NAACP and many others.
The committee has helped finalize the plans for phase 1A, which the state is currently in, but is still working to hear recommendations regarding future phases. While the CDC has recommendations for people with underlying health conditions to be placed in phase 1C of the rollout, ahead of the general public, VAC and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are still weighing their options.
Bell said there’s no easy way to verify who is a smoker, and not every smoker shares the same degree of medical complications. Instead, she said officials are focusing on verifiable diagnoses in determining a person’s risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and what phase they should land in.
Determining where people with disabilities should be categorized has been a challenge, as well. Bell said to include all people with disabilities as being at high risk could put people with hearing loss in front of people with underlying conditions that could cause complications if they get COVID-19.
There are about 1.3 million South Carolinians identified in phase 1A, and fewer than half of them have been vaccinated, said Nick Davidson, DHEC senior deputy for public health.
“Not everybody’s going to want to take it, we understand, but if you do the math and assume 70 or 80% will take it, we still have a lot of people in 1A,” he said.
The VAC has fielded requests to prioritize teachers and daycare workers in phase 1B or include them in the current phase, but Davidson said they aren’t in phase 1A because they don’t face as high a risk of infection or serious illness as those already in the group. Phase 1A includes health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents and people age 65 and older.
Davidson said adding teachers and daycare workers would put another about 150,000 people into phase 1A.
“It’s really important to understand that adding a large amount of people to an already large group would mean that vaccine appointments would not be immediately available to everyone that’s in phase 1A, because they would all be vying for a limited amount of vaccine.”
Bell said as people in phase 1A received their vaccines, the state was able to open the phase up to more of the population while still prioritizing those at highest risk, expanding availability to people age 65 and older.
“I don’t think we should have any regrets about following science-based recommendations,” Bell said. “Following that guidance is what allowed us to target those first who are at highest risk of being exposed.”
While there have been occasional instances of people getting the vaccine despite not being part of the groups identified in phase 1A, Bell said these scenarios are better than doses going to waste. Still, DHEC has urged providers to follow the state’s vaccination plan.
“There should be no pattern of behavior where people are routinely given the vaccine out of phase,” she said.
As vaccinations in long-term care facilities finish up, Davidson said supplies allocated for them are being redirected to vaccine providers across the state, with a focus on rural, underserved and minority communities. Half of the about 38,000 doses have been spread out to providers — mostly chain pharmacies because of their reach in communities — while the other half is still reserved for second doses at the long-term care facilities. Once those second doses are administered, that supply can be rerouted to communities as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.