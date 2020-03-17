The Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association wants to make the public aware many businesses are still open to the public, but a few have decided to close. For the most up-to-date information, check individual businesses' Facebook pages.
Merchants are cleaning regularly. Restaurants are offering take-out and using disposable containers. Delivery or curbside pick-up is available with many.
Open normal hours: 105 West, Urban 2 Country, The Jewelers Bench, The Daily Bread, The Rough House, Crate and Quill, Wolf Tracks, The Belmont Inn, Southern Succotash, Divine Your Space, Abbeville Hardware, Main Street Coffee, Trinity Photography, Commercial Printing, Abbeville Florist, Trends on Trinity, Deason's Florist, Breezy Quarters and The Shed.
Closed to the public: The Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, Talk of the Town, As We Grow Boutique.
