Dollar Tree, Family Dollar requiring customers to wear face coverings

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are requiring customers to wear face coverings while shopping in its stores.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores are now requiring face coverings to be worn by customers.

“To best help protect one another, and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates, customers and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores,” the company’s face mask policy on its coronavirus page said.

Both stores initially started requiring customers to wear masks on July 8, but quietly rescinded the policy a week later.

No reason was given for the change in policy.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores have installed plexiglass guards at all registers and have instituted health screenings of employees, an entry on its coronavirus page said. Aside from placing social distancing markers and enhanced cleaning in their stores, contactless payment is available at both stores and online shopping is available on Dollar Tree’s website.

Many stores already require customers to wear face coverings:

  • Walmart
  • Publix
  • Bi-Lo
  • Aldi
  • Ingles
  • Walgreens
  • CVS
  • Kohl’s
  • Verizon
  • PetSmart
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Panera Bread
  • Starbucks
  • Kay Jewelers
  • Ulta
  • Old Navy

People are required to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments in the city limits of Greenwood, regardless of corporate policies, because of a city ordinance.

