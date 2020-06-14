You are the owner of this article.
Doctors: Masks should be worn tightly over nose and mouth

Doctors recommend that no matter what style of mask people wear, that they cover the nose and mouth snugly and the wearer’s breath go through the fabric, not out through gaps between the mask and skin.

One of the most common methods recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is wearing protective masks. These can come in many forms, but medical professionals say the ultimate purpose of each style is to keep droplets of moisture produced by breathing, sneezing, coughing or speaking from floating out and being inhaled by others.

Dr. Michael Sweat, MUSC’s director of the Center for Global Health, said masks typically come in three forms: N95 respirators, cloth masks and surgical masks.

N95 respirators primarily protect the wearer. They have a filter that weeds out up to 95% of tiny particles in the air, including virus particles. They require a certain tight fit, so much so that facial hair can sharply reduce their effectiveness. Sweat said N95 masks remain in short supply, and officials have said they should be reserved for medical staff that are treating COVID-19 patients.

Cloth masks, whether homemade or bought, can vary wildly in fabric and style. Even T-shirt grade material stops the spray of particles, Sweat said, so these masks are what most people should be wearing.

Self Regional Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Logan said masks should cover the nose and mouth, and wearers should have them at as tight a fit as they can tolerate. Breath should go through the fabric of the mask, not out through a gap between the mask and skin.

Sweat said another type of mask frequently seen are the blue and white surgical masks, typically associated with medical settings. These masks, he said, are similar to the cloth masks. Wearing them serves to stop a sick person from spreading the virus by spraying infected droplets from their mouth or nose. Like with cloth masks, he said people should wear them snugly.

