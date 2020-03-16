When Gov. Henry McMaster closed all South Carolina pre-K-12 schools Sunday, local school districts were asked to submit 10-day instructional plans to the state Department of Education for review. The plans would be implemented during the closures.
Steve Glenn, Greenwood County School District 50 superintendent, announced at Monday’s board meeting that the district’s plan was approved earlier that day.
A visit to Anderson County School District 3 and research from Anderson County School District 5 gave the district a jump on some of the decisions it made in regards to the plan, said Beth Taylor, District 50 director of secondary education.
The district gave an update on its website on how it is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic prior to the board meeting. The update outlines a lot of the district’s plan, including middle and high school teachers “communicating with students on eLearning activities that can be accessed from Google Classroom on their Chromebooks beginning on Wednesday.”
Instructional coaches in collaboration with teacher leaders have prepared three weeks of lessons that will be delivered to middle school students, who will be able to access said lessons on their district-issued Chromebooks and Google Classroom on a daily basis. High school teachers will post lessons daily on Google Classroom or Schoology on Wednesday via their district-issued Chromebooks.
Hard copy instructional packets will be available at the elementary schools and digital versions will be on the district’s website for K3-fifth-graders on Wednesday. Instructional coaches and teacher leaders prepared the packets, which equate to three weeks of lessons. Students will be given books to read at home and will have the opportunity to go online and complete lessons in different subject areas using online programs, said Alyson Perrin, District 50’s director of elementary education.
Office hours with certified staff will be conducted virtually through email. Middle school and high school certified staff will have office hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Elementary certified staff will have office hours from 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Zach Lloyd, director of computing services, and other technicians will begin operating a hotline for technical support on Tuesday. More than 90% of students took the survey distributed by the district last week and confirmed that they have internet access. Taylor said that a few agencies are willing to assist students who don’t have internet access, but it would require their families to have a SNAP code and other qualifications.
Free breakfasts and lunches for all students will be available at six district locations. These sites will provide meals during the school closures:
● Brewer Middle School
● Northside Middle School
● Westview Middle School
● Early Childhood Center
● Lakeview Elementary School (Pickup at the front car rider line)
● Pinecrest Elementary School
Lakeview Elementary, Pinecrest Elementary and Early Childhood center are new sites that were not available to students on Monday. District cafeteria workers and volunteers from the community distributed 600 meals Monday.
“We are not turning away anyone,” Glenn said. “We want to make sure our people are fed.”
This week, meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily via pick-up lines. Beginning next week, meals will be served Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Official updates will continue to be posted on the district's website and social media pages.
During an update on finances, Rodney Smith, District 50 assistant superintendent for business, told trustees the COVID-19 virus pandemic will have a “bigger impact financially next year” that what the district will see in 2019-20.
“Conversations about next year's budget have all changed,” he said. “Just being mindful and prudent for next year.”