Amy Stabler, director of child nutrition at Greenwood County School District 50, knew the district had children that only ate when they come to school.
When Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all South Carolina pre-K-12 schools to close as part of an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Stabler and volunteers knew they “had to feed the community.”
“We’ll be here for two meals a day, five days a week, to make sure they get the nutrition they need,” Stabler said.
On Friday, Stabler, Donna Lewis, Rose Sammons, Bridgette Dillishaw and Angela Reese prepared and passed out more than 280 personal pizzas to families that needed them. Cars drove to the front of Westview Middle School, where they picked up a care package filled with pizzas, salads, homemade ranches and milk.
Westview Middle also offered free books for elementary students who wanted them.
Connie Maxwell Children’s Home and Children’s Courtyard received care packages that included pizzas, salads, homemade ranches, milk and breakfasts.
Kristen Turner, preschool teacher at Children’s Courtyard, picked up meals for children of medical professionals who have to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot be at home with their children during the school closures.
“It’s important for people to understand that some daycares do have to be open because in a lot of situations, both parents work in the medical field and we need them more than anything right now,” Turner said.
Turner applauds the efforts of Stabler and the volunteers preparing and distributing food because “for some children, this is their only meal.”
Julie Gilchrist, program support staff coordinator at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, said the group home currently houses 60 children who are all of sudden trying to homeschool because of the closures.
“Homeschooling is a new thing for all us,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist and the other staff members at Connie Maxwell don’t have to worry about lunch or breakfasts thanks to Stabler and District 50’s volunteers; instead, they can help children do school work.
“Bless the school for what they do and what they’re doing,” she said. “It’s helping us and our staff cope with all of our kids being home right now.”
