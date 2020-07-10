You are the owner of this article.
District 52 to offer a virtual option to students for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year

Greenwood County School District 52 is offering a remote virtual option, ahead of the 2020-21 academic year, to students who do not feel comfortable returning to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Students will attend school virtually from Aug. 18 to Dec. 17 if they select the remote option.

Students will attend school virtually from Aug. 18 to Dec. 17 if they select the remote option.

The district is requiring Ninety Six parents and primary guardians to complete intent forms for each student they intend on enrolling in remote learning.

Parents and primary guardians can call and discuss with their student’s principal about their remote learning intentions for the upcoming school year.

The form can be found at https://forms.gle/QnanN2m1cr91fZG27.

The deadline for the completion of the form is Wednesday, and the deadline to contact principals is July 23.

As of now, school will reopen on Aug. 18 and there will be a face-to-face option, but if cases continue to increase in Greenwood County, then plans might change.

Principal contact numbers:

Ninety Six Primary Principal Andrea Fulmer — 864-970-7610

Ninety Six Elementary Principal Charlene Louden — 864-970-7405

Edgewood Middle Principal David Schoolfield — 864-970-7302

Ninety Six High School Principal Darin Rice — 864-970-7102

