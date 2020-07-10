District 52 to offer a virtual option to students for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year

Greenwood County School District 52 will be accommodating students who do not feel comfortable returning to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a remote virtual option for the fall semester.
Students will attend school virtually from Aug. 18 to Dec. 17 if they select the remote option.
The district is requiring Ninety Six parents and primary guardians to complete intent forms for each student they intend on enrolling in remote learning.
Parents and primary guardians can call and discuss with their student’s principal about their remote learning intentions for the upcoming school year.
The form can be found at https://forms.gle/QnanN2m1cr91fZG27.
The deadline for the completion of the form is Wednesday, and the deadline to contact principals is July 23.
As of now, school will reopen on Aug. 18 and there will be a face-to-face option, but if cases continue to increase in Greenwood County, then plans might change.
Principal contact numbers:
Ninety Six Primary Principal Andrea Fulmer — 864-970-7610
Ninety Six Elementary Principal Charlene Louden — 864-970-7405
Edgewood Middle Principal David Schoolfield — 864-970-7302
Ninety Six High School Principal Darin Rice — 864-970-7102
