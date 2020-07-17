District 52 to follow original reopening plan, will not send students to school five days a week

Superintendent Rex Ward said Greenwood County School District 52 students won’t be going to school five days a week for face-to-face instruction as Gov. Henry McMaster seemingly mandated Wednesday during a press conference.
“I’m concerned about the safety of our students and faculty,” he said. “That’s got to be my number one priority.”
The district will continue with its original reopening plan proposal which will implement a hybrid model that includes students attending face-to-face instruction on an A/B schedule, and an alternative remote learning option. For students who choose the hybrid model, they will complete online assignments on their alternating days when out of school, have more interaction with teachers and peers and be socially distanced in academic classrooms and cafeterias. They will attend A or B days, while Wednesday will be a rotating day.
“The highest quality of effective teaching and learning will take place under PPE guidelines,” the district’s proposal said.
Ward said McMaster didn’t have the authority to do what he did Wednesday and that the state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will have the final say in determining school reopening plans. McMaster requested that school districts send Spearman a plan that incorporated the five days of face-to-face instruction and a virtual option by Friday.
Ward said the district’s decision to continue with a hybrid model should not affect funding from the state.
