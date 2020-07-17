You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

District 52 to follow original reopening plan, will not send students to school five days a week

rex ward

REX WARD

Superintendent Rex Ward said Greenwood County School District 52 students won’t be going to school five days a week for face-to-face instruction as Gov. Henry McMaster seemingly mandated Wednesday during a press conference.

“I’m concerned about the safety of our students and faculty,” he said. “That’s got to be my number one priority.”

The district will continue with its original reopening plan proposal which will implement a hybrid model that includes students attending face-to-face instruction on an A/B schedule, and an alternative remote learning option. For students who choose the hybrid model, they will complete online assignments on their alternating days when out of school, have more interaction with teachers and peers and be socially distanced in academic classrooms and cafeterias. They will attend A or B days, while Wednesday will be a rotating day.

“The highest quality of effective teaching and learning will take place under PPE guidelines,” the district’s proposal said.

Ward said McMaster didn’t have the authority to do what he did Wednesday and that the state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will have the final say in determining school reopening plans. McMaster requested that school districts send Spearman a plan that incorporated the five days of face-to-face instruction and a virtual option by Friday.

Ward said the district’s decision to continue with a hybrid model should not affect funding from the state.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

District 52 to follow original reopening plan, will not send students to school five days a week

District 52 to follow original reopening plan, will not send students to school five days a week

Superintendent Rex Ward said Greenwood County School District 52 students won’t be going to school five days a week for face-to-face instruction as Gov. Henry McMaster seemingly mandated Wednesday during a press conference.

District 50 granted one-week extension to review school reopening plans

District 50 granted one-week extension to review school reopening plans

Greenwood County School District 50 will have another week to review its school reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

+2
Blood donations tested for COVID-19 antibodies at The Blood Connection

Blood donations tested for COVID-19 antibodies at The Blood Connection

At The Blood Connection, donors can give blood and find out if they also test positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Almost 900 people in Greenwood County have had their blood tested through blood donation.

+3
Self CEO to Greenwood County Council: What are you going to do to help stem the tide of this pandemic?

Self CEO to Greenwood County Council: What are you going to do to help stem the tide of this pandemic?

Greenwood County Council’s leadership and action came under fire by Self Regional Healthcare’s president and CEO in the wake of council’s decision Tuesday to “strongly encourage” people to wear masks rather than mandate it with an ordinance.

COVID-19 update: Two more die in Greenwood County as SC tops 1,000 deaths

COVID-19 update: Two more die in Greenwood County as SC tops 1,000 deaths

State health officials announced Thursday that two more Greenwood County residents have died of COVID-19 as South Carolina had another record-setting day in deaths, although some of the 69 new confirmed deaths and three deaths probably related to the novel coronavirus happened days or weeks ago.

+2
Neighbors United employee tested positive for COVID-19

Neighbors United employee tested positive for COVID-19

The main branch of Neighbors United Federal Credit Union closed Tuesday because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home