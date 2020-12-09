District 52 to finish out semester with hybrid learning

Students in Ninety Six will finish out the semester with hybrid instruction because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Tuesday during a school board meeting.
For the second semester, students will attend school five days a week. If the numbers increase during second semester, the district will go completely virtual. Hybrid will not be offered in the second semester.
The district is taking other steps to halt the spread of the virus, such as temperature checks and not allowing visitors in school except for offices and reception areas. Students will be required to wash their hands every 1 1/2 hours. Arrows and signage will be displayed to allow for one way traffic through hallways.
Trustees will monitor the number of COVID-19 cases and determine if it becomes unsafe for children to attend school.
