District 52 reports positive cases among staff, students

COVID-19
CDC illustration

Greenwood County District 52 has reported a number of new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Ninety Six Primary School has one result pending, and six students and one staff member in quarantine.

Ninety Six Elementary has two positive students, six student close contacts who are quarantined, and one staff member who is quarantined.

Edgewood Middle School has two positive staff members, one staff member in quarantine, three positive student cases, four students in quarantine, and one pending result.

Ninety Six High School has one positive student, 11 students quarantined, and one result pending. Three staff members have also tested positive.

The district has three positive cases amongst support staff. 

Close contacts who test positive should notify their principal and await instructions from the district.

COVID-19

