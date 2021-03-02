You have permission to edit this article.
District 52 reports new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19

An illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)., which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 CDC ILLUSTRATION

Greenwood County School District 52 released new COVID-19 information on Tuesday.

From Feb. 22 through Monday, Ninety Six Primary School had 14 students quarantined. Ninety Six Elementary School had one positive student, eight student close contacts, and one close contact staff member quarantined.

Edgewood Middle School had one positive student, two student close contacts, and one staff close contact quarantined. Ninety Six High School had two positive students and four student close contacts quarantined.

Close contacts who test positive should contact their principal and await instructions from the district. 

