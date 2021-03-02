District 52 reports new COVID-19 cases

Greenwood County School District 52 released new COVID-19 information on Tuesday.
From Feb. 22 through Monday, Ninety Six Primary School had 14 students quarantined. Ninety Six Elementary School had one positive student, eight student close contacts, and one close contact staff member quarantined.
Edgewood Middle School had one positive student, two student close contacts, and one staff close contact quarantined. Ninety Six High School had two positive students and four student close contacts quarantined.
Close contacts who test positive should contact their principal and await instructions from the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.