District 52 reports new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19
CDC illustration

Greenwood County School District 52 has reported the following cases of COVID-19 and close contacts from the past week:

Ninety Six Primary School has a staff member who is quarantined. Ninety Six Elementary School has two student close contacts quarantined and one positive staff member.

Edgewood Middle School has one student close contact quarantined. Ninety Six High School has one positive student, one close student contact, one positive staff member and one staff member quarantined.

Close contacts who test positive should notify their principal and await instructions from the district.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Julia McClanahan said she felt like a weight was lifted now that she had her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Home is supposed to be a safe place, a shelter from the storms of life.

