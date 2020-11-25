District 52 lets parents decide on virtual or face-to-face for second semester

Greenwood County School District 52 students and parents will have a choice when it comes to instruction for the second semester. Parents will choose between sending their children to face-to-face instruction or having them attend virtually.
The announcement comes as parents objected to the district switching to a hybrid A/B model this semester. Parents came out to a special board meeting and made a Facebook group, Dist. 52 parents for five day a week, to voice their concerns.
Parents are asked to fill out one survey for each child they have in the district. Any student who moves from face-to-face to virtual is required to have a parent conference with the principal.
