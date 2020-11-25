You are the owner of this article.
District 52 lets parents decide on virtual or face-to-face for second semester

Greenwood County School District 52 students and parents will have a choice when it comes to instruction for the second semester. Parents will choose between sending their children to face-to-face instruction or having them attend virtually.

The announcement comes as parents objected to the district switching to a hybrid A/B model this semester. Parents came out to a special board meeting and made a Facebook group, Dist. 52 parents for five day a week, to voice their concerns.

Parents are asked to fill out one survey for each child they have in the district. Any student who moves from face-to-face to virtual is required to have a parent conference with the principal.

Ascend donates masks to Greenwood businesses

In true holiday spirit, Ascend Performance Materials has partnered with the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce to provide free masks for local businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Greenwood County, state health officials announced Tuesday, increasing the county’s confirmed toll to 76.

As Greenwood County surpasses 2,800 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and as the number of cases continues to climb nationwide, the second Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July and…

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

