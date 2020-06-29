District 52 asks Ninety Six parents to weigh-in on reopening plans

Greenwood County School District 52 is surveying Ninety Six parents on how they think the administration should reopen schools for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We need your input in order to make school safe (and) successful,” the survey said. “Our district is working to implement numerous safety measures to ensure the health and well-being of our students. We will continue to stay in close contact with the state Department of Education and DHEC for further guidance on reopening schools.”
Evaluation questions were added to the survey to collect data concerning parents’ thoughts on the district’s eLearning program that was used over the last three months of the 2019-20 school year.
The survey contains 19 questions, and parents have the opportunity to give any other feedback at the end of it.
Ninety Six parents can access the survey at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd02jVlygf269i7HB4dRf0JJGolgtrzVkF0SDLbPJb3gzTtEw/viewform.
