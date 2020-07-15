District 52 announces reopening plan proposal for 2020-21 school year

For the 2020-21 school year, Greenwood County School District 52 will offer students the opportunity to participate in either remote learning or instruction through a hybrid model that includes a blend of face-to-face and online learning.
The hybrid model will consist of students attending face-to-face instruction on an A/B schedule. These students will be required to complete online assignments on their alternating days when out of school. Students will have more interaction with teachers and peers, be socially distanced in academic classrooms and cafeterias and the highest quality of effective teaching and learning will take place under PPE guidelines, the district’s proposal said.
For the hybrid model calendar, students will attend A or B days, while Wednesday will be a rotating day.
Remote learning will consist of a virtual online program that will be facilitated by the district’s teachers. Remote learning expectations include:
- Parents and students going through digital citizenship courses and Google Chromebook expectations.
- Internet is provided by parents, while Google Chromebooks will be distributed by the district.
- Signing on Google Classroom every day for attendance and participation in online classrooms and discussions.
- Adhering to grading requirements by submitting online assignments, tests and quizzes daily.
- Meeting deadlines and turning in assignments through Google classroom.
- Learning new grade-level content and mastering grade-level standards.
- Enrolling in remote learning for the first semester — Aug. 17 to Dec. 17.
The proposal said the district will follow the guidelines set by the state Department of Education’s AccelerateED Task Force and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to determine the safest method for reopening our schools.
G. Frank Russell Technology Center, Piedmont Technical College and Lander University students will abide by their institutional calendars. Bus transportation will also be provided.
“Greenwood 52 is committed to providing school choice options that meet the needs of our students and families,” Superintendent Rex Ward said in the proposal.
