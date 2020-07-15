You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

District 52 announces reopening plan proposal for 2020-21 school year

rex ward

REX WARD

For the 2020-21 school year, Greenwood County School District 52 will offer students the opportunity to participate in either remote learning or instruction through a hybrid model that includes a blend of face-to-face and online learning.

The hybrid model will consist of students attending face-to-face instruction on an A/B schedule. These students will be required to complete online assignments on their alternating days when out of school. Students will have more interaction with teachers and peers, be socially distanced in academic classrooms and cafeterias and the highest quality of effective teaching and learning will take place under PPE guidelines, the district’s proposal said.

For the hybrid model calendar, students will attend A or B days, while Wednesday will be a rotating day.

Remote learning will consist of a virtual online program that will be facilitated by the district’s teachers. Remote learning expectations include:

  • Parents and students going through digital citizenship courses and Google Chromebook expectations.
  • Internet is provided by parents, while Google Chromebooks will be distributed by the district.
  • Signing on Google Classroom every day for attendance and participation in online classrooms and discussions.
  • Adhering to grading requirements by submitting online assignments, tests and quizzes daily.
  • Meeting deadlines and turning in assignments through Google classroom.
  • Learning new grade-level content and mastering grade-level standards.
  • Enrolling in remote learning for the first semester — Aug. 17 to Dec. 17.

The proposal said the district will follow the guidelines set by the state Department of Education’s AccelerateED Task Force and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to determine the safest method for reopening our schools.

G. Frank Russell Technology Center, Piedmont Technical College and Lander University students will abide by their institutional calendars. Bus transportation will also be provided.

“Greenwood 52 is committed to providing school choice options that meet the needs of our students and families,” Superintendent Rex Ward said in the proposal.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Beyond Abuse fundraiser postponed again; donations needed to support mission

With COVID-19 visitor restrictions in place at hospitals, Tonya R. Harris said her staff and trained volunteers are not permitted in emergency rooms right now, to aid survivors of sexual violence and child abuse.

Matthew Hensley: Please, everyone, Google before you share

Matthew Hensley: Please, everyone, Google before you share

Whether it’s pointing to wordings on the sides of boxes or noting that the novel coronavirus is microscopic and therefore can’t be trapped by fabric, social media rumors and even some misguided news reports are trying to dispel the notion that wearing cloth face coverings protect people from…

Deadline to file taxes is today

Deadline to file taxes is today

After a COVID-19 related extension, state and federal income taxes are due today.

District 52 announces reopening plan proposal for 2020-21 school year

District 52 announces reopening plan proposal for 2020-21 school year

For the 2020-21 school year, Greenwood County School District 52 will offer students the opportunity to participate in either remote learning or instruction through a hybrid model that includes a blend of face-to-face and online learning.

Glenn hosts virtual town hall and addresses revised reopening plan, answers questions

Glenn hosts virtual town hall and addresses revised reopening plan, answers questions

More than 1,000 parents and Greenwood County School District 50 stakeholders asked Steve Glenn questions concerning the reopening of schools during the superintendent’s virtual town hall on Facebook Live.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home