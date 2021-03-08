District 52 announces new cases of COVID-19

From March 2 through Monday, Greenwood County School District 52 reported the following cases of COVID-19:
Ninety Six Primary School has four student close contacts in quarantine. Ninety Six Elementary School has five students in quarantine. Edgewood Middle School has four students quarantined.
Ninety Six High School has five student close contacts and four positive students in quarantine.
Close contacts who test positive should notify their principal and continue to quarantine while awaiting instructions from the district.
