District 51 to stay on a hybrid schedule until second semester

FAY SPROUSE

WARE SHOALS — Greenwood County School District 51 will operate on a hybrid schedule until the new semester starts on Jan. 14.

The school board voted unanimously to uphold the hybrid schedule because of the high number of cases in the state.

This comes after two students have tested positive for COVID-19, and 25 students are quarantined along with two staff members.

“Hopefully at that date, we will be closer to a resolution in the spike and closer to a vaccine.” Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.

The district received $225,000 of CARES act funding from the state Department of Education to use plastic dividers on desks to promote social distancing.

“We are thankful for our teachers, students, parents, and the state Department of Education,” Sprouse said.

Parents of students were sent a survey about whether they wanted to remain in the distance learning academy or return to face to face class time. The parents voted to stay in distance learning by 54%.

The board also approved a $200 bonus for staff appreciation. Altogether, it will cost the district $38,000 for this bonus.

“It’s a great gesture,” Sprouse said. “Many could work elsewhere and make more money doing it.”

Contact staff writer Megan Milligan at 864-943-5644 or follow her on Twitter @ij_megan.

