District 51 to implement flexible hybrid model for reopening of schools

fay sprouse

FAY SPROUSE

Schools in Ware Shoals will reopen on a flexible hybrid model.

The model, which Greenwood County School District 51 trustees approved Monday, will allow the district to make adjustments as conditions change. The hybrid model will consist of two options — A/B schedule and eLearning.

Students in the A/B schedule will be placed into two cohorts based on their last names, with siblings with different last names able to be in the same cohort.

Group A students will attend in person on Monday and Thursday, while Group B students will attend Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday will be an alternating or eLearning day for all students. On the days students aren’t at school, they will use Learning Path to complete their work on their device at home.

Students will not have direct contact with their teacher on the independent learning days, but the district expects them to complete their assignments as though they are in school. Teachers will be able to provide feedback regarding the independent learning work the next day that students are in attendance.

“This allows our district to more effectively implement social distancing and new safety protocols,” Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.

The eLearning option will be implemented if the COVID-19 spread risk is too high for students to receive face-to-face instruction, so learning will take place virtually until conditions improve, Sprouse added.

Independent learning assignments will count toward students’ grades. In grades 3-12, 30 minutes per academic class — math, science, ELA, social studies and credit-bearing classes — should be dedicated to eLearning.

Parents will have the option of enrolling their children in a 100% virtual program for the semester or the year. The district will provide information and an application this week, Sprouse said.

The board will meet soon to decide the school start date, which will be delayed from Aug. 17. Alternate start dates to be considered are Aug. 24, 31 and Sept. 8.

Five mandatory LEAP days for students in grades 4K-8 will be scheduled before the start date. Students will report to school in small groups for orientation and assessments. The dates for LEAP will be announced after the start date is determined.

Schools in Ware Shoals will reopen on a flexible hybrid model.

