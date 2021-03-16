You are the owner of this article.
District 51 reports Ware Shoals Primary students in quarantine

Fay Sprouse

FAY SPROUSE

 MEGAN MILLIGAN I INDEX-JOURNAL

WARE SHOALS — Greenwood County School District 51 has a number of students quarantined because of contact with a student who tested positive at Ware Shoals Primary School.

There is one positive case among students at the primary school and seven staff who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This led to two 4k classrooms and two 5k classrooms being quarantined, totaling 58 students and eight staff.

Two students tested positive at Ware Shoals High School and 10 are in quarantine.

The numbers were revealed at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Eric Cox, district safety coordinator, said the spike was because students broke cohorts, one of the district’s ways of breaking the students into smaller groups to provide for social distancing.

Board member Genie McDill emphasized the spread of the virus happened in the community, because of a reference about a party over the weekend.

Ware Shoals Primary School will perform temperature spot checks on students who look like they might be sick; these temperatures will not be recorded.

Board member Debbie Lake asked about taking the temperature of all students, but Cox said it wasn’t feasible because of time constraints.

Superintendent Fay Sprouse said if parents treat their child with fever reducers it would mitigate a temperature check for all students.

Cox said the district will do extra cleaning and sanitizing at the primary school, and it will work to make tighter cohorts.

Contact staff writer Megan Milligan at 864-943-5644 or follow her on Twitter @ij_megan.

WARE SHOALS — Greenwood County School District 51 has a number of students quarantined because of contact with a student who tested positive at Ware Shoals Primary School.

Greenwood County School District 52 has reported the following cases of COVID-19 and close contacts from the past week:

Julia McClanahan said she felt like a weight was lifted now that she had her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Home is supposed to be a safe place, a shelter from the storms of life.

There's a rush to get vaccinated.

Piedmont Technical College will return to in-person learning for the fall 2021 semester.

