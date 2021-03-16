District 51 reports positive cases of COVID-19 at Ware Shoals Primary

Note — A story originally published on page 3A March 16 contained incorrect information. This story seeks to correct and clarify that information.
Greenwood County School District 51 has had to quarantine students because of positive cases of COVID-19 at Ware Shoals Primary School.
There is one positive student case and six staff members who tested positive. Two classes are now quarantined. A total of 49 students and eight staff members are quarantined.
The numbers were revealed at Monday’s school board meeting.
Eric Cox, district safety coordinator, said the spike was because students broke from the smaller groups, made to allow for social distancing.
Board member Genie McDill emphasized the spread of the virus happened in the community, and referenced a party over the weekend.
Ware Shoals Primary School will perform temperature spot checks on students who look like they might be sick; these temperatures will not be recorded.
Board member Debbie Lake asked about taking the temperature of all students, but Cox said it wasn’t feasible because of time constraints.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse said if parents treat their children with fever reducers it would mitigate a temperature check for all students.
Cox said the district will do extra cleaning and sanitizing at the primary school, and it will work to make sure students stick to their specified group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.