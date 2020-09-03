You are the owner of this article.
District 50 trying to be ‘as transparent as possible’ with COVID-19 cases in schools

District 50 building
The front of the Greenwood School District 50 building.

Greenwood County School District 50 is trying to be as transparent as possible in communicating and notifying parents, students, staff and the community about positive COVID-19 cases in its schools, the district’s communication and notification protocols said.

HIPPA and FERPA laws prevent the district from releasing or communicating certain information about positive COVID-19 cases in its schools. The district encourages its stakeholders to remember that some information will need to remain confidential to protect the privacy of individuals involved in these situations.

The district said it will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control when dealing with positive cases in its schools.

“We will try to communicate early and often as much as possible,” the district’s communication and notification protocols said.

If a staff or student tests positive for COVID-19, the district’s communication and notification protocols direct them to stay home in isolation for 10 days. After 10 days, the student or staff member can return if they are fever-free without medication — temperature less than 100.4 degrees — and they do not have to re-test.

The types of notifications the district will disburse in regards to reporting situations dealing with COVID-19 include:

Close Contact Notification: If the state Department of Health and Environmental Control determines that a student or staff member has been in “close contact” with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 during the time that the person was contagious, the student or staff member will quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset — for asymptomatic patients, two days before positive specimen collection — until the time the patient is isolated. Anyone who has been in close contact will be determined and contacted by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and directly by a school staff member who will note the time, place and last date the positive individual was in the classroom.

The district will send out an All-Call to the class notifying students of the positive case. If a child was not in close contact with the individual who tested positive and has questions or concerns, the district encourages their parents or guardians to contact their health care provider or the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Care hotline, 855-4-SCDHEC (855-472-3432).

COVID-19 Positive Case Data for Schools: The district will provide a link on its website to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website, which provides the number of positive cases at each school as directed by Gov. Henry McMaster. The state Department of Health and Environmental control will be updating the information.

“We want to remain as transparent as possible with our school community and the public,” the district’s communication and notification protocols said. “Details regarding positive tests will always remain confidential. Thank you for your continued support of our school district during this time.”

The district wants parents and guardians to continue to keep their information updated in PowerSchool so its administration and personnel can stay in contact with them.

Parents and guardians monitoring their child’s health before and after school for COVID-19 symptoms is also something the district is emphasizing.

Daily health questions can be found on the district’s website.

Parents and guardians can also email the district’s Director of Communications Johnathan Graves at gravesj@gwd50.org if they have any other questions or concerns regarding its COVID-19 communications or notifications.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

