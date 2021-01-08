You have permission to edit this article.
District 50 to have eLearning days due to increased absences.

District 50 building

The front of the Greenwood County School District 50 building.

Greenwood County School District 50 will have eLearning days on Thursday and Friday next week because of an increased number of absences, according to a press release. 

"This will provide a prolonged break for some of our students and staff to return to school healthy on Tuesday, Jan. 19th," Steve Glenn, superintendent of District 50, said in the release. 

Glenn also provided an update on vaccines: "We have been in communication with Self Regional Healthcare and are working to finalize details on how the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to our employees."

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 155 cases; SC sets record with nearly 5K new cases

Greenwood County added 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, doubling its previous single-day record as South Carolina approached 5,000 new cases amid a winter surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Ninety Six reports positive COVID cases among students and staff.

From Monday through Thursday, Ninety Six Primary school had one student and four staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Greenwood County School District 52.

District 50 to have eLearning days due to increased absences.

Greenwood County School District 50 will have eLearning days on Thursday and Friday next week because of an increased number of absences, according to a press release. 

Lakelands schools offer varied approaches to instruction during pandemic

Schools and colleges across the Lakelands have varying procedures regarding operations because of high numbers of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 update: Lakelands records seven new deaths

Seven more have died of COVID-19 in the Lakelands — two in Greenwood County and five in Laurens County — amid a winter surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

In-person court hearings halted again per SC's highest judge

In-person court proceedings will again come to a halt following an order Thursday from state Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty.

