District 50 to have eLearning days due to increased absences.

Greenwood County School District 50 will have eLearning days on Thursday and Friday next week because of an increased number of absences, according to a press release.
"This will provide a prolonged break for some of our students and staff to return to school healthy on Tuesday, Jan. 19th," Steve Glenn, superintendent of District 50, said in the release.
Glenn also provided an update on vaccines: "We have been in communication with Self Regional Healthcare and are working to finalize details on how the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to our employees."
