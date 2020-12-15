District 50 makes Thursday an e-learning day

Students and staff at Greenwood County School District 50 will work from home Thursday instead of reporting to school.
District staff announced Tuesday that Thursday will be an e-learning day. Instead of in-person classes, students will not report to school. Teachers, staff and administrators will not report to their buildings unless otherwise instructed by supervisors, and will be working remotely.
Online assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google Classroom for students in grades 1-12, while K4 and K5 students will complete paper packets of independent work, the district's news release said. Some first-grade students might receive paper packets to take home.
"Our top two priorities since reopening schools are the safety of our students and staff and providing quality instruction every day," Superintendent Steve Glenn said in the release. "We will also utilize this day as an opportunity to contact trace any individuals who may report a possible positive COVID-19 case."
District spokesman Johnathan Graves said the district sent out notifications Tuesday to staff, parents and guardians. He said the e-learning day will help give staff a catch-up day on contact tracing for people who have reported and might report possible COVID-19 cases and exposure.
