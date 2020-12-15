You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

District 50 makes Thursday an e-learning day

District 50 building

The front of the Greenwood County School District 50 building.

Students and staff at Greenwood County School District 50 will work from home Thursday instead of reporting to school.

District staff announced Tuesday that Thursday will be an e-learning day. Instead of in-person classes, students will not report to school. Teachers, staff and administrators will not report to their buildings unless otherwise instructed by supervisors, and will be working remotely.

Online assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google Classroom for students in grades 1-12, while K4 and K5 students will complete paper packets of independent work, the district's news release said. Some first-grade students might receive paper packets to take home.

"Our top two priorities since reopening schools are the safety of our students and staff and providing quality instruction every day," Superintendent Steve Glenn said in the release. "We will also utilize this day as an opportunity to contact trace any individuals who may report a possible positive COVID-19 case."

District spokesman Johnathan Graves said the district sent out notifications Tuesday to staff, parents and guardians. He said the e-learning day will help give staff a catch-up day on contact tracing for people who have reported and might report possible COVID-19 cases and exposure.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

District 50 makes Thursday an e-learning day

District 50 makes Thursday an e-learning day

Students and staff at Greenwood County School District 50 will work from home Thursday instead of reporting to school.

COVID-19 update: SC reports 2,364 new confirmed cases

COVID-19 update: SC reports 2,364 new confirmed cases

The number of South Carolinians in intensive care because of COVID-19 is rising as the fast-spreading respiratory virus continues its winter surge across the nation.

COVID-19 update: Nearly 3K new cases in SC as Greenwood, Laurens counties record deaths

COVID-19 update: Nearly 3K new cases in SC as Greenwood, Laurens counties record deaths

New confirmed COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Greenwood County and Laurens County as South Carolina recorded nearly 3,000 new cases, part of a winter surge that is setting records across the country.

COVID-19 update: For 2nd day, SC records more than 3K cases

COVID-19 update: For 2nd day, SC records more than 3K cases

South Carolina recorded more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for a second consecutive day as a surge in cases continues.

COVID-19 update: New cases surge in SC, with state, Laurens County setting new records

COVID-19 update: New cases surge in SC, with state, Laurens County setting new records

Greenwood County recorded its second-highest number of new cases to date as Laurens County and South Carolina set records amid a national surge in cases.

COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 70th death

COVID-19 update: Laurens County records 70th death

Laurens County recorded its 70th confirmed COVID-19 deaths as South Carolina's new confirmed COVID-19 drops below 2,000 for the first time in a week.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home