District 50 granted one-week extension to review school reopening plans

Greenwood County School District 50 will have another week to review its school reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The district remained in constant communication with the state Department of Education and state legislators since Gov. Henry McMaster made his announcement Wednesday morning during a press conference, the district’s release said. The announcement mandated that all school districts send a school reopening plan that provided parents an option to send their child to school five days a week for face-to-face instruction, or participate in a virtual option, to state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman by Friday.
Based on new information the district received Friday morning from Columbia, it has asked and been granted an extension to review its school reopening plans. The district’s final reopening plans is due July 24 to the state Department of Education.
“Unfortunately, we realize that this situation has been frustrating for our students, parents and teachers in regards to changes made to our plans,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in the release. “Please understand that this process is fluid due to the nature of the pandemic crisis. We are trying to make the best decisions possible for our students and staff with the landscape changing sometimes on a day-to-day, hour-to-hour and minute-to-minute basis.”
In light of the new changes, the district said it will need to make adjustments to its information and surveys posted on its website and social media pages. As of right now, the district has removed the information and surveys until changes have been made. The district advises parents, students and stakeholders to check its website and social media pages for official announcements on its finalized plans.
“As always, new information will be communicated to you as soon as we receive it," Glenn said. “These challenges and obstacles are making us stronger as a school district and community. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience, support and willingness to make necessary adjustments during this time.
The district did re-release a school reopening plan that accommodated McMaster’s request for five days of face-to-face instruction Thursday evening, but the link to that plan has since been removed.
