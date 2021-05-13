You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

District 50 drops mask requirement for students

District 50 mask policy
Buy Now

Greenwood County School District 50 board members voted unanimously to drop the face covering requirement for students at a special called meeting Thursday.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood County School District 50’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to remove certain pandemic-related policies at its special called meeting Thursday.

“I move that the district no longer require students to wear face coverings while engaged in school activities pursuant to the discretion of the student’s parents or unless a face covering is otherwise required by state or federal law,” said Clay Sprouse, a District 50 board member.

Face coverings for students will be “parental optional,” but the district strongly recommends students wear masks inside all schools and facilities until the end of the school year. Parents of District 50 students do not need to fill out a state Department of Health and Environmental Control opt-out form for their children, a statement from the district said.

“In light of the announcement of State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman rescinding the face covering mandate in schools, our district will no longer require face coverings in our schools and facilities effective immediately,” District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said in the statement. “Parents have the option to decide if their child should come to school each day with a face covering. Parents can also decide if their child should wear their face covering in the classroom.”

The school board made the decision after spending nearly two hours behind closed doors receiving legal advice regarding the district’s pandemic policy.

School board members also voted unanimously to allow district employees to opt-out of wearing a face covering by filling out a form. There was no mention of any conditions — such as being vaccinated — that employees must complete before being allowed to opt-out.

The novel coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close and transition to distance learning 14 months ago. District 50 is joining the growing number of governmental entities in easing restrictions that have been in place since the pandemic began.

The face-covering parental option policy will continue for summer school, which starts June 7.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

District 50 drops mask requirement for students

District 50 drops mask requirement for students

Greenwood County School District 50’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to remove certain pandemic-related policies at its special called meeting Thursday.

+4
Vaccine providers seek to bring doses to where people are

Vaccine providers seek to bring doses to where people are

Getting your COVID-19 vaccine should be convenient — from drive-thru vaccinations and vaccines at the grocery store to getting a shot while getting a check-up, vaccine providers are looking to make vaccinations as easy as possible.

DHEC prepares for vaccine use extending to younger people

DHEC prepares for vaccine use extending to younger people

Soon children age 12 and older might be able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and state health officials said they've been getting ready for this development.

D50 hosting vaccine clinics for some students, parents, staff

D50 hosting vaccine clinics for some students, parents, staff

Students, parents and teachers can get vaccinated this week at Greenwood or Emerald high schools, according to district officials.

D50 teams with Self Regional on vaccination clinics

Greenwood County School District 50, in partnership with Self Regional Healthcare, will bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to its two high schools.

+2
DHEC reviewing survey data to better fight vaccine hesitancy

DHEC reviewing survey data to better fight vaccine hesitancy

Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the responsible thing to do, said state Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

District Calendars

Get Your 2020-2021 School District Calendars here!

Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.

district calendar image