District 50 board unanimously votes to move back school start date, adopt face covering policy

Greenwood County School District 50’s initial Aug. 18 start date will be pushed back to Aug. 24 after Superintendent Steve Glenn proposed the revision to the board during a called meeting Thursday morning.
“This has been tough for me because I feel like I’m backing up and I just don’t want to back up,” he said.
Glenn added how discussions with principals about the three back-to-school options and trying to figure out the scheduling for the 2020-21 academic year led to the decision to move the school start date.
“We just think it is imperative,” he said.
Even with the start date changing, the final day of school will remain June 3 because Glenn and District 50 administration were able to go in and move weather make-up days around.
The five LEAP days for student assessment have been incorporated in the calendar as well, and they will be from Aug. 10-14. Teachers do not have to come to the LEAP days, but they are scheduled to return to school on Aug. 17.
In regards to the back to school commitment form, Glenn said it will be taken down from the district website on July 27, but employees will still be contacting parents who did not fill it out.
“Our people are out there working,” he said. “We’re paying people to come in so we can make that schedule. We want to make sure you fill out the survey so we can get that information.”
Glenn understands that choosing one of the three back to school options — including virtual learning, face-to-face instruction five days a week and A/B model hybrid instruction — is a tough decision but he hopes it doesn’t become political for anyone.
“We’re trying to do what’s best for their child,” he said.
Gerald Witt, the district’s assistant superintendent of administration, proposed the board approve a policy that would require face coverings be worn in confined areas, such as hallways, cafeterias, restrooms and media centers. The policy can be enforced by teachers and staff members when they deem necessary.
“It’s important to give our staff members the liberty of saying to a child or a class that ‘you need to put on your face covering,’” Witt said. “We want to leave some of that control in place with the staff member.”
Other aspects of the policy include students’ face coverings having to cover their nose and mouth, not being offensive or causing disruption and being worn when they are dropped off at school.
Students who can’t wear a face-covering because of health reasons or religious beliefs can contact their principal for a resolution, Witt added.
A student might be recommended to continue their instruction in an alternative setting if they aren’t social distancing as they should, disregarding constant warnings concerning their actions and isn’t wearing a face covering when instructed, Witt said.
“We are trying to create some balance, but we’re not going to suspend or send them home,” he added. “We are going to speak to them.”
Glenn said it has been hard for him to decide on which way to go concerning making face coverings mandatory, and he doesn’t expect kids to wear them all day. He believes students must wear face coverings when coming into school, and when going onto the bus. He also gets that students can’t always be socially distanced, especially in common areas, but he said that’s when it’s important to teach them to respect others’ space.
“We’re still going to educate them but we also need to teach them to respect others,” he said.
Witt maintained the policy will be temporary as it was only created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the end of the day, it is temporary,” Board member Clay Sprouse said. “We want to keep everyone in school so just work with us. Let’s just hang on a little bit longer.”
The face-covering policy will be the same for all grade levels, Johnathan Graves, the district’s director of communications, confirmed.
Christi Louden, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, proposed two board policies relating to professional and support staff members’ leaves and absences. The board unanimously approved policy GCC and GDC, which will take personal and sick leave days and put them in a bank called paid time off.
Depending on how many days an employee works per year will determine how many days of paid time off they have. Louden said the district isn’t proposing increasing the days, but instead just combining all of those days into one bank.
Both policies will also retain the first and last five policy, which means employees must be present for the first and last five school days unless they’re ill and they cannot make it.
“We need everybody on board those first and last five days,” Louden said.
