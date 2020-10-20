District 50 board discusses future of virtual learning

Up to three quarters of Greenwood County School District 50’s students are expected to be back to face-to-face instruction next semester, according to district officials.
The school board discussed plans for future instructional models at Monday night’s board meeting, streamed online for those who wished to view it. The district is still restricting in-person attendance as a precaution because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve got so many kids wanting to come back, and we’ve got parents wanting to send them back,” said Superintendent Steve Glenn.
Earlier this month, District 50 officials announced they would be removing the A/B scheduling option for the second semester of school, leaving students and parents to pick between returning to all in-person instruction or virtual instruction for the remainder of the year. Brad Nickles, assistant superintendent of instruction, said as of October, 62% of elementary students were now doing face-to-face instruction, as were about 56% of secondary students.
Surveys are being done as the semester comes to a close to get input on what models students will choose.
Nickles said the district wants to use this information to make final decisions on how virtual classes will be staffed. He said it’s possible a single teacher might handle teaching every student in a particular grade that chooses to attend school virtually. If the district took a teacher from each grade in each school away from in-class instruction in order to handle virtual learning, Glenn said in-person classrooms could become too crowded.
“I do not see us ever doing away with the virtual model,” Glenn said. “I don’t foresee that going away. This is us setting that up for next year.”
Less than 100 students are currently quarantined, Nickles said, and less than 10 students are currently out because of positive COVID-19 tests. The district has ordered about 8,800 plexiglass dividers, he said, along with more protective equipment and cleaning supplies to prepare for the influx of students in schools.
Glenn said the district is still awaiting word from state officials on how much money District 50 will be reimbursed for coronavirus-related expenses. Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, said the question moving forward is how the district will cover future expenses related to the virus.
Smith said he’s heard rumors of a mid-year budget cut from the state education department, but said District 50 is currently in good financial shape.
“As a district, we are prepared for some of that,” he said, “it’s not something I want to deal with for a long period of time, though.”
