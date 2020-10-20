You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

District 50 board discusses future of virtual learning

Glenn.Steve - Headshot.JPG

STEVE GLENN

Up to three quarters of Greenwood County School District 50’s students are expected to be back to face-to-face instruction next semester, according to district officials.

The school board discussed plans for future instructional models at Monday night’s board meeting, streamed online for those who wished to view it. The district is still restricting in-person attendance as a precaution because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve got so many kids wanting to come back, and we’ve got parents wanting to send them back,” said Superintendent Steve Glenn.

Earlier this month, District 50 officials announced they would be removing the A/B scheduling option for the second semester of school, leaving students and parents to pick between returning to all in-person instruction or virtual instruction for the remainder of the year. Brad Nickles, assistant superintendent of instruction, said as of October, 62% of elementary students were now doing face-to-face instruction, as were about 56% of secondary students.

Surveys are being done as the semester comes to a close to get input on what models students will choose.

Nickles said the district wants to use this information to make final decisions on how virtual classes will be staffed. He said it’s possible a single teacher might handle teaching every student in a particular grade that chooses to attend school virtually. If the district took a teacher from each grade in each school away from in-class instruction in order to handle virtual learning, Glenn said in-person classrooms could become too crowded.

“I do not see us ever doing away with the virtual model,” Glenn said. “I don’t foresee that going away. This is us setting that up for next year.”

Less than 100 students are currently quarantined, Nickles said, and less than 10 students are currently out because of positive COVID-19 tests. The district has ordered about 8,800 plexiglass dividers, he said, along with more protective equipment and cleaning supplies to prepare for the influx of students in schools.

Glenn said the district is still awaiting word from state officials on how much money District 50 will be reimbursed for coronavirus-related expenses. Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, said the question moving forward is how the district will cover future expenses related to the virus.

Smith said he’s heard rumors of a mid-year budget cut from the state education department, but said District 50 is currently in good financial shape.

“As a district, we are prepared for some of that,” he said, “it’s not something I want to deal with for a long period of time, though.”

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

District 50 board discusses future of virtual learning

District 50 board discusses future of virtual learning

Up to three quarters of Greenwood County School District 50’s students are expected to be back to face-to-face instruction next semester, according to district officials.

COVID-19 update: SC adds 539 new virus cases

COVID-19 update: SC adds 539 new virus cases

State health officials reported 539 new confirmed cases and 29 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 11 additional confirmed deaths, and 1 new probable death.

COVID-19 update: SC records 810 new virus cases

COVID-19 update: SC records 810 new virus cases

State health officials reported 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 22 additional confirmed deaths.

COVID-19 update: SC records 897 new virus cases

COVID-19 update: SC records 897 new virus cases

State health officials reported 897 new confirmed cases and 76 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, along with five additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

Two District 52 students test positive for COVID-19

Two District 52 students test positive for COVID-19

A Ninety Six Primary student and a Ninety Six Elementary student have tested positive for COVID-19, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Friday afternoon.

COVID-19 update: SC records more than 1K new cases in 6-week high

COVID-19 update: SC records more than 1K new cases in 6-week high

State health officials recorded 1,072 new confirmed cases and 95 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, South Carolina's highest daily tally in six weeks, as cases tick up in the Palmetto State and across the country.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home