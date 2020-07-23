You are the owner of this article.
District 50 board changes school start date, adds mask requirement

Glenn.Steve - Headshot.JPG

STEVE GLENN

Greenwood County School District 50’s school start date has been bumped from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24.

The board of trustees met at 7:30 a.m. today and unanimously voted to change the start date, plus agreed on requiring students to wear face masks on buses, in hallways and in other areas where they gather. Staff and teachers will enforce the mask requirement.

“This has been tough for me personally because I feel like I’m backing up and I just don’t want to back up,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said.

Glenn said talking to principals about the three options and figuring out scheduling for the year led to the decision to shift the school start date.

The last day of school will still be June 3 because weather makeup days were able to be moved around.

Glenn said the calendar will largely be the same with the exception of the makeup days. 

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

