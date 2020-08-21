District 50 back-to-school form responses indicate students prefer in-person learning

Greenwood County School District 50 students had the option of choosing how they wanted to go back to school for the 2020-21 school year.
Their three options included five days a week of traditional in-person learning, participating in a virtual learning program or alternating days by way of an A/B hybrid model.
Parents were asked in July to fill out a back-to-school commitment form that informed the district of which option they chose for their child.
The unofficial results are in, and overwhelmingly, more children will be going back to school on Monday for traditional in-person learning. Director of Secondary Education Beth Taylor compiled the numbers for middle and high school students, while Director of Elementary Education Alyson Perrin compiled the data for grade school students.
Perrin counted 2,089 elementary students, while Taylor counted 2,765 secondary students, who preferred in-person classes over the other three options. The next option that students preferred the most was virtual with 1,430 elementary and 1,592 secondary students choosing to go back to school remotely. The A/B hybrid model had the least interest with 400 elementary students and 1,058 secondary students deciding to alternate days of in-person and virtual learning.
Mathews and Merrywood will not offer the hybrid A/B model because not enough students signed up for that particular choice. Superintendent Steve Glenn said at the board’s regular meeting Monday that the district needed at least 20 A/B students to offer it at each school.
