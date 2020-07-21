District 50 announces latest reopening plan, needs parent survey numbers to initiate

Greenwood County School District 50 will offer virtual learning, A/B days and a face-to-face, five-day-a-week option for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Steve Glenn said he thinks about a third of students would be at home for virtual, a third would be alternating A/B days and a third would be at school five days a week.
“We should not be over 60% capacity at any school at any time,” he said. “Our teachers will be more protected because there will be fewer students in our schools.”
How the reopening plan will come into fruition will be up to the parents, who will need to fill out a back-to-school commitment form for their students and choose one of the three options.
“We’re trying to make a plan and we don’t know what we’re planning for,” Glenn said.
Teachers have to trust and understand that the district will provide any personal protective equipment they need, Glenn said.
“They are where the rubber meets the road,” he said. “We can’t do this without our teachers”
Alyson Perrin, the district’s director of evaluation, said the plan allows parents to choose what they think is best for their family amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Before Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week that schools would be required to offer a full-time face-to-face option and a distance learning option, the district intended to use A/B alternating days only when health officials said community spread of COVID-19 was medium or high in Greenwood County. Now it’s a separate option that would pair in-person and online instruction.
Students who choose to go to school virtually will have daily contact with teachers, be responsible for attendance and participation, and use learning platforms to post assignments. Students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities and sports. Zach Lloyd, district director of computing services, said all children will be provided devices but middle- and high-school students should already have Google Chromebooks because they took them home for the summer.
Beth Taylor, director of secondary education, said counselors will begin talking to people who picked the virtual option on Wednesday. The district will be working with SC Virtual School to oblige course requests and create classes that are not currently available through the program. Odysseyware will be the other program middle and high school students will use, while elementary students will use SeeSaw. Also, virtual students will have to come in to take mandated tests, Perrin said.
Whichever option a student selects will be a semesterlong commitment, Perrin added.
Glenn told board members they will decide whether to mandate masks in classrooms and when school should resume, noting that he supports an Aug. 18 start date because beginning classes on Sept. 8, as McMaster recommended, would cause the school year to end June 22.
While reports indicate a number of students and families hadn’t been in touch with their district since schools closed in March, Glenn said he was proud that just 14 children hadn’t had contact with District 50 in that span. That number is still too high for Glenn, but he commended teachers, principals and instructional staff for staying in touch with their students.
All in all, Glenn said no plan is going to make everyone safe.
“The reality is the A/B and traditional students are going to have contact, and virtual students are in homes that they don’t need to be in,” he said. “It isn’t a perfect world but it’s the world that we’re in.”
Glenn expects the district to have good information next week from the surveys.
Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent of business, also gave the last budget report of the year. Out of the 2019-20 fiscal year $75,330,000 budget, the district spent $74,322,966.
“Another great year for the district financially,” Smith said.
Glenn credited Brad Nickles, assistant superintendent of instruction, for working on the plan as well. Nickles is on vacation and wasn’t present for the board meeting.
“He does his best work when he’s angry,” he said.
The district began the board meeting by honoring 42 employees who have retired after serving a combined 1,177 years.
“Each one of them will be missed,” Glenn said, “but we are thankful that they served our district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.