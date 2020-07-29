You are the owner of this article.
District 50 ahead of the curve on SC Department of Education's mask requirement on buses

Greenwood County School District 50 Assistant Superintendent for Administration Gerald Witt helps faculty escort students to their buses and shuttles.

 JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE | INDEX-JOURNAL

Four days before State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced masks were required on all state-owned school buses, Greenwood school leaders had already mandated face coverings on the vehicles.

Greenwood County School District 50’s board unanimously voted for the policy on Thursday, a precaution meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Still, Superintendent Steve Glenn appreciated Monday’s announcement because Spearman increased the capacity on buses to 67% — rather than 50 or 55% — which he said will help the district. He estimated the increase in capacity will put 10 more students on each bus.

While upping the capacity will help the district as far as transporting their students, Glenn said wearing masks on the bus will be safer.

Assistant Superintendent for Administration Gerald Witt said as the administration looked at the spread of the new coronavirus, research from health agencies and experts indicated the universal use of face coverings can reduce transmission of the respiratory virus.

Wearing face coverings is particularly important on buses, Witt said, because there could be times when students and employees will be less than 6 feet apart. State and federal health agencies recommend against such close contact that lasts for 15 minutes or longer because it increases the risk of spreading the virus if someone is ill. However, wearing a cloth mask that properly covers the nose and mouth can reduce the risk of someone spreading the virus when they can’t practice social distancing, especially if they are asymptomatic or presymptomatic and don’t know they have COVID-19.

Witt and the administration thought implementing the face-covering policy would be a strategy that could mitigate the risk of students or staff members contracting COVID-19 on buses and in other confined areas.

In addition to the face mask requirement, there are cleaning procedures the state Department of Education and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control have put in place for school districts to abide by.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

