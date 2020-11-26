Disability advocates urge Gov. McMaster to take action during pandemic

Six disability advocacy groups have reached out to Gov. Henry McMaster urging him to enact protective measures as COVID-19 affects long-term care facilities across South Carolina.
The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities Inc., the South Carolina Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, Able South Carolina, AARP South Carolina and the YWCA Greater Charleston penned a letter outlining their requests for COVID-19 precautions.
“We urge the Governor’s Office to swiftly enact policies to safeguard the health and safety of residents within institutional settings,” the letter reads.
It continues by outlining steps that need to be taken in order to combat the novel coronavirus in long term care facilities. These steps include:
Expansion of home and community-based services — The latest data shows South Carolina is below the national average when it comes to home and community-based care. The letter urges the governor to seek funds for services for pay increases to caregivers, which allows people to stay safe in their own homes.
Assess the status of residents in congregate facilities — Action is needed to reduce the number of people in such facilities. Residents should be re-evaluated to determine if support can be provided in the community.
Create Olmstead Plan — Twenty-five states have created an Olmstead compliance plan but South Carolina isn’t one of them. An Olmsted plan refers to a Supreme Court decision that requires states to eliminate unnecessarily institutionalized patients.
Support advocacy organizations mandated access efforts — With COVID reducing access to patient’s advocates must have access to offer outreach to educate staff and residents about the rights of persons with disabilities.
Support family members who provide care — Eighty percent of people with disabilities and seniors live with a family member who provides hours of unpaid care each year. The state should offer caregiver training and assessments and assistive technologies.
Data collection and transparency — The governor’s office should release a state plan to address COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Facilities should be required to comply with data collection and require facilities to report information related to COVID such as PPE supplies, staffing levels, positive cases and deaths.
Additional on-site monitoring of abuse and neglect — Access to patients in long-term facilities isn’t readily available due to COVID. Patients are more likely to experience mistreatment due to this.
Support staff working in these facilities — Workers in the facilities are risking a great deal to provide care for seniors and people with disabilities. Forty-four pecent of those workers rely on public assistance. These workers should be paid for the risk of being essential during a pandemic. More PPE needs to be made readily available, as shortages have been documented. Paid leave should be provided for those who need to care for family or people suffering from COVID, to reduce the risk of a worker coming to work sick.
McMaster restricted visitation to nursing homes and long-term care facilities back in April to curb the risk of infecting the vulnerable population. Since then, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control issued guidelines at McMaster’s insistence for long-term care facilities to resume in-person visits.
“This separation and isolation has caused loneliness, depression, stress and anxiety among residents,” McMaster wrote. “And has frustrated those worried about a parent, grandparent or other loved ones’ well-being.”
According to the letter, 72,000 residents and workers have died from COVID-19. Deaths in congregate facilities account for more than 35% of all COVID related deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.