DHEC won't release data today; agency to add 24-hour reporting delay

Because today is Thanksgiving, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control will take the day off from releasing updated COVID-19 numbers. That means no update will be posted to DHEC’s website or to indexjournal.com and the Friday edition will not contain updated numbers for how many people have contracted COVID-19 or died from the virus.
Beginning with Friday’s update, the agency will increase the delay in publicly reporting new data by 24 hours. Now instead of releasing the numbers from the day before, it will be from two days earlier. The new cases and deaths DHEC will report Friday will be those reported to the agency on Wednesday.
Previously, DHEC’s daily updates contained the number of new cases and deaths reported to the agency the day before and we would publish them in the next day’s edition. For instance, the cumulative numbers that appear in the top right corner of the front page today were released Wednesday afternoon and represent all positive test results returned on Tuesday.
DHEC explained this delay in a press release: “This delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it’s publicly reported. DHEC’s epidemiologists and data analysts will have greater time to review the vast amounts of data and information reported to the agency each day and will have additional time for data validation, verification of death reports, and improvements in processing large data files submitted from reporting partners. This also will allow DHEC’s data and medical experts more time to identify and investigate any data inconsistencies or abnormalities.”
DHEC will also forgo releasing data on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
