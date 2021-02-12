DHEC: Winter weather might delay COVID vaccine doses

Severe weather might delay shipments of COVID-19 vaccines into South Carolina, but state health officials remain hopeful about the pace the state has reached in administering vaccines and the future of getting doses into rural communities.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said Friday that Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have reached out to vaccine providers to make them aware that upcoming storms might cause delays in vaccine shipments.
“We were notified that expected winter weather could impact the FedEx facility in Memphis, Tennessee and the UPS facility in Louisville, Kentucky that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states,” she said.
While Bell praised the state for remaining fifth in the nation for quickly administering the doses received, according to Becker’s Hospital Review, a delay in the still-limited supply of vaccines could lead to postponed appointments for people seeking a shot. This shouldn’t cause any issues for people waiting the required number of days before getting their second dose of vaccine.
“There’s no maximum time frame between the first and second shots of either vaccine,” Bell said. “There is no maximum interval. There would be no reason for someone to have to restart the series if they had to schedule an appointment outside of that recommended time frame.”
With Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine expected to get approval in coming weeks, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said he expects state officials will get word of how many doses of it they’ll receive about a week in advance of the shipment. Still, he said he doesn’t expect supply will outweigh demand anytime soon.
Meanwhile, he said DHEC is working to diversify the vaccine providers active in rural areas. So far, officials have been partnering with rural health clinics and pharmacies at Ingles, Kroger, Walmart, Public and with independent pharmacies. The vaccine rollout started mostly with health care providers, and he said hospitals tend to be located in or near urban centers.
Now, with more than 480 vaccine providers throughout the state getting doses, the focus is on spreading into rural communities. Of the more than 130 vaccination clinics DHEC has done, more than 80 were in predominately rural counties.
In some of the Lakelands’ most rural areas, Carolina Health Centers has been working with other health care partners to provide vaccines where possible. According to CHC officials, an initial trial vaccination clinic in mid-January showed them that administering vaccines at CHC’s offices would be difficult partially because once the vaccine vials were thawed, they had to be used within six hours.
“We feel we run the risk of wasting vaccine if administered in our offices,” CHC officials said in an email.
Instead, they’ve worked to host clinics elsewhere, including Northside Baptist Church and family practices in Saluda, McCormick and Calhoun Falls. For some, they’ve partnered with Abbeville Area Medical Center to help administer doses.
“At some point, we will open vaccination up on a bigger scale based on the vaccination guidelines and our ability to register non-CHC patients,” the email said. “We will continue reaching out to the most vulnerable people in our service area.”
