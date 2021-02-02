DHEC urges testing, precautions amid state's first COVID variants

With cases of international variants of COVID-19 identified in South Carolina, state health officials are working to expand testing access while working out how to proceed with vaccine distribution.
On Sunday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a confirmed case of the coronavirus that first emerged in the United Kingdom. State officials were notified late Friday of the case, which is an adult in the Pee Dee region with a history of international travel.
“The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in many countries and 32 states, with a total of 467 cases being reported in the United States,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC chief medical officer.
Last week also saw reports of two cases of the South African variant of the virus. Both variants spread easier and more quickly than the virus first detected in Wuhan, China, Kacka said, which means the fight against the spread of COVID-19 is still far from finished.
While experts think the current COVID-19 vaccines will protect against these strains, there’s not much evidence to indicate how effective that protection is. For these reasons, Kacka emphasized the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding exposure to others and getting tested often.
“Science tells us these actions prevent the spread of the virus, no matter the strain,” he said.
This week, people can get tested from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. every day but Thursday at the Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main St. South. In Abbeville, testing runs from 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the Abbeville County Health Department, 905 W. Greenwood St. DHEC said testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab or a saliva test at different locations.
DHEC recommends pre-registering for tests, which can be done online at covidtest.dhec.sc.gov/en-US. Other locations, such as Self Regional Medical Center and Carolina Health Centers, are also providing testing. For information on where to get tested, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.
Self staff members are continuing to schedule vaccine appointments for people identified in the first phase of vaccine distributions. Anyone who qualifies, which includes health care workers, and people age 70 or older, among others, may call 864-725-3555 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to set up a vaccination appointment. People can also request an appointment online, at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form.
