Two more South Carolinians have died of the new coronavirus as state health officials reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 103 to 298 statewide.
Both patients, who were in Clarendon and Kershaw counties, were elderly and had underlying health conditions, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Officials said the other three who have died were also elderly and had underlying conditions.
Residents in at least 34 counties have tested positive for the virus, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Edgefield, Saluda and Newberry.
“We must continue to do all we can to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those at higher-risk for developing severe illness from the virus,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a press release. “Based on our data as well as the data shared by other states and other countries, we, in South Carolina, should expect to see the number of positive cases continue to increase. This disease is here, it’s in our communities, and we all have a part to play in helping to stop the spread of it.”
During a briefing, Bell said officials are no longer performing contact traces on all cases and instead are focusing on community steps to prevent spread.
DHEC asks South Carolinians to follow recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
- practice social distancing
- if you're sick, stay home and contact your health care provider
- wash your hands often
- cover your cough
- regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces
In an effort to further enforce social distancing guidelines from health officials, Gov. Henry McMaster enacted an order directing law enforcement to disperse gatherings of three or more people. While that includes parties on the beach and other such boisterous activities, he said during a Monday briefing that it does not apply to law-abiding businesses or families.
"It is difficult to draw the line," McMaster said," but we know it when we see it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.