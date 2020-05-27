DHEC training EMTs to collect COVID-19 test samples

To help expand COVID-19 testing, state officials are teaching emergency medical technicians how to test people for the respiratory virus.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced last week a new initiative stemming from an April pilot program tested in Richland County. DHEC officials are offering a training program to teach paramedics how to collect COVID-19 samples for testing.
EMS staff across the state have been an integral part of the COVID-19 response, working alongside DHEC and other medical partners across the state to create community testing programs, provide testing in nursing homes, put up drive-thru testing sites and transport sick patients.
With 268 EMS agencies across the state and 11,272 emergency personnel working at them, according to a DHEC news release, this network provided a means of sharing information and resources in response to the coronavirus.
In Greenwood, EMS Director Derek Oliver wants to get his staff trained so they can help expand local testing options and accessibility.
“It kind of helps the hospital’s testing area. They have limited personnel that are able to do it because off the space that they have to do it in,” he said. “I’m trying to get enough people certified, that way if you’re off duty you can go help and I’m not having to use on-duty people for that.”
Oliver said his staff, when off duty, will have the chance to earn overtime by doing community testing. He wasn’t clear on the details, and DHEC didn’t immediately have more information on the form the training would take, but Oliver said the program is still in its early stages.
The first step, he said, is to learn how to gather samples and do the testing, then they’ll learn the logistics of where testing can take place, how EMS staff can help and who it will be available to.
“We’re still in the crawl phase on this,” he said.
This training program is part of DHEC’s ongoing strategy to expand testing availability. William Tatum, president-elect of the state EMS association, said in the release that the network of EMS departments will continue to be a boon to health care providers.
“As COVID-19 emerged, the bonds established provided an information pathway and support system that continues to be beneficial to providers statewide,” Tatum said. “The future of EMS is bright in South Carolina because of the professionals that provide care to the sick and injured daily.”
Alongside the training program, DHEC is also working with EMS partners in creating first responder testing sites, approving the use of EMTs as temporary nurse aides at nursing homes and issuing protocols for point-of-care testing for people suspected of having COVID-19.
