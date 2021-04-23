DHEC: State reviews vaccine demographic data

Hours before the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices announced its recommendation to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, all eyes were on ACIP as state health officials waited for its guidance.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, state Department of Environmental Control director of public health, told media earlier in the day that South Carolina was poised to follow ACIP’s recommendations.
“They’re experts among experts,” she said.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paused using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while it investigated cases of a rare blood clotting condition. Just before 5 p.m., the committee recommended resuming use of the vaccine.
There are specific cases where a single-shot vaccine like the J&J shot is more useful, such as walk-in clinics and places that don’t have the cold storage needed to store the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Traxler said.
DHEC is working to review some of its demographic data, Traxler said. Officials want to find which populations are getting vaccinated and where the highest vaccination rates are. Mapping out underserved populations and areas will let state and local health officials plan vaccination events and promotional campaigns to reach the people with the least access to vaccines.
The state conference NAACP is also working on that. Lisa Williams serves as head of a committee of NAACP members from a wide background of health professions. The committee’s original plan was to identify public health initiatives to work on statewide, but the COVID-19 pandemic started as the committee was getting off the ground, so the pandemic became priority No. 1, Williams said.
This committee’s plan became the GOTVac campaign, which identified ministries and churches to partner with for vaccine events in underserved areas. Meanwhile, she said they’re also working to address and bring awareness to the issues that have led to certain communities and populations being underserved.
“If we can be proactive rather than reactive and be prepared, should we face something of this nature again then it is my hope that on the community, state, national and global level we can try to ensure that no one group of individuals suffer due to lack of access and equity to any resources that have the ability to decrease hospitalizations and save lives,” she said.
It’s not just about biological or physical health, she said, but myriad factors that can affect people’s ability to lead healthy lives. Finances, housing, mental health, access to education and fair and equitable employment can all be barriers to a person’s wellbeing.
“The truth of the matter is that access and equity to much-needed public health resources can be attributed to so many other root cause problems, with systemic racism being one of many primary causes,” she said. “This is not something that can be fixed overnight. However, with all hands on deck and working with DHEC and other state government entities I believe that as a state South Carolina can not only see a positive turn in the impact that the pandemic is having on all our citizens, but a turn in the overall health in South Carolinians.”