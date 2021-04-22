You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DHEC: SC still far from relaxing COVID precautions

As the weather warms up and more people get eager to return to public life, state health officials are worried not enough people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine while spread of the virus doesn’t seem to be slowing.

There’s been a lull in vaccination rates throughout the country, said Assistant South Carolina Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly, and while other states have seen a rise in COVID case numbers, South Carolina’s cases have seemingly plateaued. While the state might have avoided a post-Easter case surge that health officials worried about, Kelly said another surge might still come since case numbers aren’t dropping significantly.

“Spring is here, Summer is approaching, people are getting together,” she said. “We’re far from being able to relax public health recommendations.”

Kelly urged people to get vaccinated and to share their experiences with others to promote vaccination. Even people who have had COVID should get vaccinated, as she said studies have shown COVID vaccines produce more antibodies than the natural immunity developed by being sick.

Vaccination will help control the spread of COVID-19, but Kelly said the virus can’t be eliminated such as polio because of the way coronaviruses transmit. She also said it’s likely COVID-19 will become endemic — an ever-present virus not unlike the common cold. Even in the 155 cases statewide of vaccinated people still contracting COVID-19, they’ve gone either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, Kelly said.

“The more we delay, the more opportunity there is for new variants to develop,” she said.

Many people are still hesitant to get vaccinated, and Kelly said doubts crop up for a variety of reasons. Sometimes people need more information about the vaccines, and she said DHEC is working to get accurate information out through multiple community sources. In other cases, she said some people have been hesitant because they can’t afford to take a day off from work to recover from the side effects, which can include flu-like symptoms, aches and fatigue.

Kelly recently heard about a social media claim that the vaccine contained aborted fetal DNA, which she said is completely false. She said faith-based communities have helped in fighting misinformation, and even suggested a podcast by the National Association of Evangelicals, available online at nae.net/collinspodcast, that features Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

In some ways, the regional Community Assessment Review and Equity Panels have helped shape the future of public health in South Carolina, Kelly said. These are groups of regional health officials and community stakeholders that are working to identify gaps in vaccine utilization in their region and offer recommendations on how to provide for underserved communities.

“This gives us the opportunity to draw together a diverse range of partners,” Kelly said.

The Upstate CARE Panel met Wednesday morning and discussed the data they need to make informed recommendations for getting vaccines to underserved populations. They asked DHEC officials if they could have vaccination rates for each ZIP code in the Upstate, broken down by demographics, along with a map of vaccine clinics and events, so they can see where services are already being provided.

Chairperson Sue Veer said the panel members also needed to compile a list of current efforts and outreach programs available from the organizations the panel members represent. Knowing what’s already being done could help them better collaborate and save resources through strategic cooperation.

“We have a real army here to address this problem, but we don’t know what we’re doing,” she said.

The panel talked about reaching out to radio stations that have programming geared toward Black and Latino audiences, to have medical professionals talk about vaccines and combat misinformation, along with explaining why people should get vaccinated. The panel also talked about seeking partnerships with historically Black sororities and fraternities.

Veer, president and CEO of Carolina Health Centers, said putting out factual information through population-specific channels could be a boon in trying to convince more people to get vaccinated.

“We surveyed our employees a few weeks ago and ‘What’s the point if there’s going to be variants,’ was mind-blowing to me,” she said.

While this was only the panel’s second meeting, Veer and others said it seems like the start of something bigger than the COVID-19 response. This coalition of regional health care professionals, working in tandem with DHEC, could be the groundwork of a larger movement for broader public health collaboration.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
DHEC: SC still far from relaxing COVID precautions

DHEC: SC still far from relaxing COVID precautions

As the weather warms up and more people get eager to return to public life, state health officials are worried not enough people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine while spread of the virus doesn’t seem to be slowing.

Three test positive at District 52 in past week

Three test positive at District 52 in past week

Greenwood County School District 52 is reporting that three people are quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, with 21 other people quarantining as close contacts of someone who tested positive, according to a news release from the district.

Dr. Kelly: J&J vaccine pause shows CDC safety system works

Dr. Kelly: J&J vaccine pause shows CDC safety system works

While one of the three vaccines available to protect against COVID-19 is on hold pending federal investigation into its side effects, state health officials urge people not to lose perspective.

+5
Regional health panel tackling vaccine hesitancy, distribution

Regional health panel tackling vaccine hesitancy, distribution

Getting enough people vaccinated to end the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t as easy as putting shots in arms, and local health officials are joining with a diverse group of regional experts to try and find the best ways to get vaccines to people who want them in the Upstate.

+2
DHEC: No estimate on length of Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

DHEC: No estimate on length of Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

Vaccine doses will have to sit on shelves.

Lakelands hospitals unscathed by pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Lakelands hospitals unscathed by pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Health officials paused use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after nearly 7 million doses were administered nationally, but few of those doses have made it to hospitals in Greenwood and Abbeville.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

District Calendars

Get Your 2020-2021 School District Calendars here!

Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.

district calendar image