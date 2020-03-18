State health officials reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising South Carolina's total number of positive tests to 60 across 14 counties.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday it expects that number to rise as the state takes dramatic efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
In recent days, South Carolina has closed schools and shuttered restaurant dining areas while health agencies and hospital systems prepare in case those measures aren't enough to prevent mass infections.
Kershaw County, which has been the epicenter of the state's cases, now has 25 positive cases. Cases have also been reported in Anderson, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Fairfield, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.
The sole death was reported at an assisted living facility in Lexington.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had tested positive in Greenwood or surrounding counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.