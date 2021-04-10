DHEC says Janssen vaccine safe amid reports of reactions

State health officials say the available vaccines are safe and effective, despite scattered reports from North Carolina of people fainting after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s interim director of public health, described the reaction as “vasovagal syncope,” a sudden drop in blood pressure and heart rate in response to an overreaction. She said in a Friday media briefing some people faint as a result of this kind of reaction, and it can be triggered by the sight of needles or blood, among other triggers.
“At this point there have been no serious adverse effects that have caused us any alarms for any of these vaccines,” she said.
Reports of people fainting after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in North Carolina, she said, are likely the result of this kind of reaction. Still, she said DHEC has been told by federal officials to expect fluctuations in the supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a while.
Next week, the state’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will take a hit, Traxler said, which will affect vaccine providers who rely on the ease of use of the single-dose vaccine, which can be stored more easily than the ultra-cold Pfizer vaccine or the frozen Moderna shots.
In a Thursday meeting of the state Board of Health and Environmental Control, Traxler shared that the UK variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain in the U.S. She said it spreads more easily and can cause more serious illness, and the way to battle against the development of more variants and strains is by getting people vaccinated.
DHEC is working, she told the board, to convince people who get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines not to miss their appointments for a second dose.
Also during the board meeting, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer shared that through vaccination events at long-term care facilities throughout the state, 95% of nursing and care facilities are now open for visitation. He said it was a state goal to reconnect the people living in these facilities with their families; the few sites not currently allowing visitation are because they have had a recent active case of COVID-19.
These facilities are required to report their visitation numbers to the state, and sites that don’t report on time face a fine. More than 60 facilities statewide have had problems getting their reports in, Simmer said. A few board members asked about this practice.
“What is it we’re getting out of this report that justifies this level of activity from our staff,” said board member Rick Lee.
Simmer said the information about visitations was useful in convincing federal agencies and groups to push for more relaxed visitation recommendations at long-term care facilities. Soon, he said DHEC won’t need this information, but without it he said he didn’t think the state would have 95% of sites open for families. Board member Sonny Kinney asked why facilities are being fined for not getting their reports in when DHEC isn’t requiring this of any other congregate living facilities, and Simmer said he’d take the matter under consideration.
At the end of the board’s meeting, Simmer asked for approval to create a panel of representatives from the fields DHEC regulates and oversees. The aim of the panel is to generate a report on the pitfalls and predicted affects of a proposed state senate bill that would merge DHEC and other health services into a new Department of Behavioral and Public Health.
The panel will create a report detailing the issues of health and environmental control potentially affected by this consolidation, and making recommendations on how to best move forward. DHEC’s board voted to approve the panel.