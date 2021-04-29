DHEC reviewing survey data to better fight vaccine hesitancy

Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the responsible thing to do, said state Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler.
The CDC issued a moratorium April 14 on use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson company, and took that time to review cases of a rare side effect. There were reports of six women developing a rare type of blood clot, so health officials took the time to look into these clotting cases.
On Friday, federal health officials lifted the pause, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations, including adding these rare blood clots to a list of potential side effects. In a media briefing Wednesday, Traxler said the state Department of Health and Environmental Control told vaccine providers statewide that they can go back to giving out the Janssen shots they had left in storage for the duration of the CDC’s pause.
Nearly 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated through one of the three emergency-use approved vaccines, Traxler said. There’s been a lull in how many people are getting vaccinated, however, and she said people should get vaccinated as soon as they can to prevent the virus from continuing to spread and mutate.
“Some of us, myself included, have lost loved ones who cannot be replaced,” she said. “We need everyone to get their vaccines as soon as possible.”
More cases are circulating among younger populations, who Traxler said might not understand the long-term effects of COVID-19. She said there have been reports of even young patients dealing with COVID-19 symptoms for as many as 30 days, even after testing negative.
To some extent, she said state officials are relying on people who have been vaccinated to help encourage others to get their shots.
“We may never completely eliminate the COVID-19-spreading virus, but we can get control over the disease through vaccination,” she said.
In the early phases of vaccine distribution, she said certain populations were vaccinated at a higher rate than others because of the restrictions on who was allowed to get the vaccine. The first phase contained health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents, which Traxler said is mostly women. Then teachers became eligible — another group predominately staffed by women.
Now, DHEC officials are reviewing data gathered through community surveys. Greenwood County has partnered with DHEC on one of these surveys and is asking anyone who is interested to take a few minutes to complete a survey about their vaccination plans, available online at bit.ly/3aCJlO8.
The goal with the survey data, Traxler said, is to look for populations that are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, judge their levels of vaccine trust and what they think of vaccine safety. This information will help state health officials plan community vaccination events and public health education campaigns.
That’s also the work the Upstate Community Assessment Review and Equity panel was doing when they met Wednesday morning. The panel is one of DHEC’s regional groups working to help identify gaps in vaccine usage and come up with recommendations on how to better serve people.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the panel heard from Upstate Region Health Director Kandi Fredere about data collected on vaccination rates broken down by demographics and locations.
Cherokee County was a focus of conversation, as it’s still last in terms of vaccination rate. While partnerships with predominately Black churches have worked out well, panel members mentioned that there’s a high rate of Hispanic residents not completing their vaccine series. A member suggested partnering with a local Catholic church in the area. They said having a Spanish-speaking doctor to help answer people’s questions and allay fears over vaccine safety could help convince people to get vaccinated.
Carolina Health Centers President and CEO Sue Veer, chairwoman of the panel, said CHC had recently switched to allowing walk-in vaccinations — people want easy access to a vaccine, not to set up appointments online. Dr. Trey Moore with Abbeville Area Medical Center said the hospital also started doing on-demand vaccinations, and the convenience for patients has outweighed the risk of wasting a dose or two per day.
Lastly, the group talked about offering pins or ribbons to people who had been vaccinated as a campaign to increase vaccination visibility and awareness. They discussed recommending the state adopt a campaign with similar symbolism, to encourage people to talk about their experience after being vaccinated.