State health officials announced 144 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Abbeville and Laurens counties each reported two new cases while Greenwood County had an additional case.

+4 SC COVID-19 demographic data shows elderly, men, blacks dying at higher rates Men and African Americans have seen higher rates of death after contracting the new coronavirus, according to South Carolina demographic data …

Officials also reported eight new deaths linked to COVID-19. Six were 60 or older, five of which had underlying conditions, and two were middle-aged with underlying conditions. They were residents of Beaufort, Clarendon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Kershaw, Sumter and York counties.

Statewide, there have been 3,207 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 80 deaths associated with the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 9

Edgefield — 10

Greenwood — 17

Laurens — 13 (1 death)

McCormick — 3 (1 death)

Newberry — 13 (1 death)

Saluda — 6

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to data released Wednesday, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

As of Friday, 30,093 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there are 22,907 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results. The estimated number of cases for Greenwood County is 121.