DHEC prepares for vaccine use extending to younger people

State health officials expect the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will soon be approved for use on people age 12 and up, and are working with providers to prepare for this new eligible group.

Soon children age 12 and older might be able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and state health officials said they've been getting ready for this development.

"We've been preparing for this forthcoming announcement for some time," said Dr. Jane Kelly, South Carolina's assistant state epidemiologist. "If you're old enough to go to the prom, you're old enough to get the vaccine and do it safely. We're concerned that prom events are going to become super-spreader events."

During a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, Kelly explained that while the current slate of vaccines are only approved for people age 16 and older, younger people have been among the groups resistant to getting vaccinated. People ages 15-34 account for the highest increase in new COVID-19 cases in the state, she said, and DHEC has word of young people being hospitalized.

"Young, previously healthy people sometimes still get severe illness requiring hospitalization," she said. 

Just because some younger people might not get seriously ill with COVID-19, Kelly said they still have to isolate if they're exposed. If they're vaccinated, she said they don't have to quarantine or get tested unless they show symptoms, and vaccinated people can gather together without masks.

"It's not worth taking a chance with COVID," she said. "Even those who just get mild symptoms, sometimes they have symptoms that just hang on for months."

DHEC officials have been working on getting word out to vaccine providers and pediatricians, encouraging them to speak with young patients, parents and guardians about vaccines. Officials are working with the state Department of Education to host vaccine clinics in schools.

Still, with about 32% of South Carolinians having completed their vaccine doses, Kelly said the state's far from the vaccination rate it needs to reach widespread immunity before upcoming holidays such as July 4. Part of the work to increase vaccination rates is being done at the regional level by the Community Assessment Review and Equity Panels. 

The Upstate CARE Panel met Wednesday morning and discussed efforts to work with ReGenesis Health Care in Cherokee county to help boost the low vaccination rate there. Marlon Hunter, ReGenesis CEO, said they've had successful clinics at agricultural farm centers, getting farmworkers to get vaccinated.

The panel also talked over the idea of having a unified branding for people who have been vaccinated — ribbons, pins or rubber bracelets to show pride in getting vaccinated. Members brought up the need to emphasize that these symbols should reflect the choice to get vaccinated because the goal isn't to shame those who have not gotten their shot, but to convince them why they should.

Sue Veer, the panel's chairwoman, asked a DHEC official about how to set up vaccine sites at festivals and public events, especially ahead of Greenwood's S.C. Festival of Discovery. Other panel members talked about setting up vaccine sites at Greenville food and art events, and especially in schools, given the Pfizer vaccine might be approved for use in younger people soon.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

