DHEC predicts more Johnson & Johnson vaccines soon

As COVID case numbers dwindle in Greenwood and more people get access to vaccines, state officials are predicting a significant increase in vaccine supplies by the first week of April.
March 8 marked the start of phase 1b of the state’s vaccine administration plan, and since more people have been eligible to receive the vaccine, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has been pleased with the pace of vaccinations.
“We ask, we plead, please do not wait,” DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said. “Continue to reach out to schedule appointments.”
Currently, anyone age 55 and older, people with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities that put them at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, frontline workers at increased risk of exposure, people living in congregate settings such as homeless shelters or jails and health care workers can all get access to the vaccines. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call the state’s vaccine helpline at 866-365-8110.
Nearly one million South Carolinians have started their vaccinations with a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and more than 500,000 people have completed their doses. Only about 13% of the state’s residents have been immunized against COVID-19 so far, according to state data.
“The virus is still, frankly, everywhere,” Davidson said. “It’s in our communities and it’s continuing to spread. ... We are beginning to see what may be the light at the end of the tunnel, with more vaccines coming to us each day.”
Still, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said it’s essential that people continue to take preventative steps as they seek out vaccine appointments. Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are still important tools in limiting the virus’ spread.
This week, DHEC received 5,700 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose as opposed to the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and doesn’t have the ultra-cold storage requirement the Pfizer vaccine has. Davidson said the Johnson and Johnson doses are mostly being sent to local pharmacies so far. While he expects the state to receive a marginal increase in vaccine supplies next week, the following week he said he expects a significant increase in the number of Johnson and Johnson doses.
When the year started, South Carolina was receiving about 60,000 doses a week — half each of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Over the past months, that number has more than doubled, and the state has added the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to its supply. Next week, Davidson said he expects more than 122,000 doses total into the state, along with an additional 12,600 doses shipped directly from the federal government to corporate pharmacies it has partnered with, such as CVS, Walgreens and, soon, Walmart.
DHEC has said it plans to open up phase 1c by April 12, which will extend vaccine availability to everyone age 45 and older and all essential workers. By May 3, they expect vaccines to be available to anyone who wants them. Davidson said the development, testing and approval of other vaccines, such as the AstraZeneca vaccine facing review in Europe now, could change that timeline — though he stood by the May 3 estimate.
In the meantime, he said state officials are working to ensure DHEC-sponsored and hosted vaccine clinics target areas most in need. They gather data on areas with the least access to medical services like testing and vaccinations and focus clinical efforts there. One of the areas historically underserved is the Interstate 95 corridor and the Pee Dee region in general.
“Well over two-thirds were done in our most rural counties, both in the number of clinic events and the number of doses administered,” Davidson said.
