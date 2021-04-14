DHEC: No estimate on length of Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

Vaccine doses will have to sit on shelves.
After federal and state health officials paused use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, providers throughout South Carolina were asked to just hold on to what doses they had pending investigation into the medicine.
As of Wednesday, 82,354 South Carolinians had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, state Department of Health and Environmental Control interim director of public health. On Tuesday, the CDC recommended halting use of the vaccine after reports of six women developing a rare type of blood clot.
“Of those six, one has resulted in a death and another is in critical condition,” Traxler said Wednesday. “We recognize that this is very serious, and there is growing public concern due to these events, however, there are a few things to take into consideration.”
Traxler said despite the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s use pending a federal investigation, there haven’t been reports of any other severe side effects. The other two vaccines that have emergency use approval by the FDA — the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — are safe, with no reports of any trending, serious adverse effects, she said. The side effects of the other two shots range from soreness to mild, flu-like symptoms.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the most recent to get emergency approval, and it isn’t used as prominently as the other two shots. The pause, however long it may last, shouldn’t significantly affect the state’s vaccine supply.
“Simply put, there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine supply for those who want to get vaccinated,” Traxler said. “With public hesitancy and COVID fatigue present, we remain at a critical point in this pandemic.”
Traxler didn’t know how many public vaccination events will be delayed or canceled because of this pause. About 60 vaccine providers throughout the state were scheduled to receive Johnson & Johnson doses this week, and DHEC is already working to fulfill orders from some for alternative doses.
All providers who have Johnson & Johnson doses were asked to stop giving out shots and store unused doses until further notice, but not to discard any of the vials. People who had appointments to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose should speak with their provider to explore options.
To find out where you can get a vaccine, visit the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s online vaccine provider map at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call 866-364-8110.
For people who have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Traxler said if a person got their shot more than a month ago, they’re at extremely low risk of developing the types of clots the CDC has reported. The six women who developed these clots did so within about a week to two weeks after getting the shot.
If someone who recently received the Johnson & Johnson shot develops symptoms like a severe headache, abdominal or leg pain, Traxler said they should call their medical provider immediately.
DHEC hasn’t advised vaccine providers relying on this shot how long this pause might take, and said people who were waiting to get the Johnson & Johnson shot should seek out one of the alternatives.
“The best vaccine for you is the one in your arm,” Traxler said. “Don’t wait, vaccinate.”